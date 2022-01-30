UGA-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Under-19 World Cup 2022 Playoff

The playoff to secure 13th place in the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 will see Uganda (UGA) take on Scotland (SCO) at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex Stadium in Trinidad on Sunday.

Uganda have lost their first four group matches and were placed at the bottom of the points table. In their last game, they tasted their first victory in the tournament. They defeated Papua New Guinea by 35 runs in a low-scoring game, thanks to their bowlers, who kept their nerves in check and successfully defended the total.

Meanwhile, Scotland are still searching for their first win in the tournament as they lost their first four matches in a row and their last match was canceled due to COVID-19 cases.

UGA-U19 vs SCO-U19 Probable Playing XIs

UGA-U19 XI

Ronald Opio, Fahad Mutagana, Ronald Lutaaya, Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Pascal Murungi (C), Joseph Baguma, Christopher Kidega, Juma Miyaji, Edwin Nuwagaba, Matthew Musinguzi, Yunusu Sowobi.

SCO-U19 XI

Charlie Tear (wk), Oliver Davidson, Samuel Elstone, Tomas Mackintosh, Jack Jarvis, Muhaymen Majeed, Lyle Robertson, Rafay Khan, Charlie Peet (c), Ruaridh Mclntyre, Sean Fischer Keogh.

Match Details

Match: UGA-U19 vs SCO-U19, U19 World Cup 2022, Playoff.

Date and Time: 30th January 2022; 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Diego Martin Sporting Complex Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Diego Martin is expected to favor bowlers over batters. Matches here have generally been low scoring, and this trend is expected to continue in this match as well. Anything above 180 runs could be a par-score on this track.

Today's UGA-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Cyrus Kakuru: Kakuru is expected to play a key role in this game. He played a valuable 65-run innings in the last game and is expected to deliver once again in a must-win match.

Batters

Muhaymen Majeed: Although he has that potential, Majeed hasn't been able to perform as expected and will have a big chance to prove himself in this crucial match.

All-rounders

Pascal Murungi: Murungi is a top all-rounder for his team. He has scored 142 runs and has eight wickets under his belt in four matches. Murungi is a must-have player in your UGA-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Juma Miyagi: He has picked up nine wickets in his last three games. Miyagi could prove to be a valuable pick for your UGA-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in UGA-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Matthew Musinguzi (UGA-U19) - 256 points.

Charlie Peet (SCO-U19) - 181 points.

Joseph Baguma (UGA-U19) - 333 points.

Key stats for UGA-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Jack Jarvis - 112 runs and six wickets in his last four games; bowling average: 23.33.

Olly Davidson – 102 runs and six wickets in his last four games; batting average: 25.5.

Charlie Tear - 89 runs in his last four games; batting average: 22.25.

UGA-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Prediction

UGA-U19 vs SCO-U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cyrus Kakuru, Muhaymen Majeed, Ruaridh Mclntyre, Ronald Opio, Oliver Davidson, Jack Jarvis, Pascal Murungi, Joseph Baguma, Charlie Peet, Juma Miyaji, Matthew Musinguzi.

Captain: Pascal Murungi. Vice-captain: Oliver Davidson.

UGA-U19 vs SCO-U19 Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cyrus Kakuru, Muhaymen Majeed, Ruaridh Mclntyre, Ronald Lutaaya, Oliver Davidson, Jack Jarvis, Pascal Murungi, Joseph Baguma, Sean Fischer Keogh, Juma Miyaji, Matthew Musinguzi.

Captain: Pascal Murungi. Vice-captain: Jack Jarvis.

