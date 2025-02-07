UGA vs BAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC Challenge League B, Match 17

The 17th match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will see Uganda (UGA) lock horns with Bahrain (BAH) at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Friday, February 7. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the UGA vs BAH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Uganda have won four of their last five matches. They won their last match against Bahrain by 166 runs. Bahrain, on the other hand, have won two of their last five matches of the tournament.

The two teams recently played a head-to-head match which was won by Uganda. They smashed 267 runs and were able to restrict Bahrain to 101 runs.

UGA vs BAH Match Details

The 17th match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will be played on February 7 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. The game is set to begin at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UGA vs BAH, 17th Match

Date and Time: 7 February 2025, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both innings. The last match played at this venue was between Hong Kong and Singapore, where a total of 346 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

UGA vs BAH Form Guide

UGA - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

BAH - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

UGA vs BAH Probable Playing XI

UGA Playing XI

No injury updates

Riazat Ali Shah ©, Robinson Obuya, Raghav Dhawan, Shrideep Mangela, Fred Achelam (wk), Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba, Juma Miyagi, Frank Nsubuga, and Henry Ssenyondo.

BAH Playing XI

No injury updates

Junaid Aziz, Sohail Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shahbaz Badar (wk), Ahmer Bin Nasir, Haider Butt.©, Imran Anwar, Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, Abdul Majid, and Sachin Kumar.

UGA vs BAH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Badar

S Badar is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. F Achelam is another good wicketkeeper option for today's match.

Batters

R Ali Shah

S Ahmed and R Ali Shah are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. R Ali Shah is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent franchise cricket matches. He has smashed 196 runs in the last four matches. S Mangela is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

A Ramjani

D Nakrani and A Ranjani are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. A Ramjani will bat in the top order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 85 runs and taken 10 wickets in just four matches. A Ali is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

H Ssenyondo

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Ssenyondo and M Rizwan. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. H Ssenyondo has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 10 wickets in just four matches. J Miyagi is another good bowler for today's match.

UGA vs BAH match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ramjani

A Ramjani is the most crucial pick from Uganda as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 85 runs and taken 10 wickets in just three matches.

D Nakrani

D Nakrani is another crucial pick from the Uganda squad. He is in excellent form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has taken seven wickets and smashed 140 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for UGA vs BAH, 17th Match

H Ssenyondo

D Nakrani

A Ramjani

R Ali Shah

S Ahmed

Uganda vs Bahrain Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Uganda vs Bahrain Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Badar

Batters: R Ali Shah, S Ahmed, S Mangela

All-rounders: A Ali, D Nakrani, I Javed, A Ramjani

Bowlers: H Ssenyondo, J Miyagi, M Rizwan

Uganda vs Bahrain Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Badar

Batters: R Ali Shah, S Ahmed, S Mangela, A Bin Nasir

All-rounders: D Nakrani, I Javed, A Ramjani

Bowlers: H Ssenyondo, J Miyagi, F Nsubuga

