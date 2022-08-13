UGA vs BER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CWC Challenge League Group B 2022, Match 42

Uganda (UGA) will take on Bermuda (BER) in match 42 of the CWC Challenge League Group B on Saturday at the Grainville Cricket Ground in St. Saviour in Jersey.

Bermuda are the weakest team in this year's competition, losing 13 of their 14games, while one match was impacted due e to rain. Uganda, meanwhile, are among the strongest teams, winning nine of their 13 games.

Bermuda will look to upstage their opponents, but Uganda are expected to perform well and emerge victorious.

UGA vs BER Probable Playing XIs

UGA

Deusdedit Muhumuza (c), Simon Ssesazi, Arnold Otwani, Ronak Patel, Kenneth Waiswa, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Fred Achelam (wk), Frank Nsubuga, Bilal Hassan, Henry Sssenyondo.

BER

Kamau Leverock (c), Ras Solomon Burrows, Zeri Tomlinson, Terryn Fray, Dominic Sabir, Charles Trott, Jabari Darrell, Cameron Jeffers, Khiry Furbert (wk), Steven Bremar, Zeko Burgess.

Match Details

Match: UGA vs BER, CWC Challenge League Group B 2022, Match 42.

Date and Time: August 13, 2022; 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Grainville Cricket Ground, St. Saviour, Jersey.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Grainville Cricket Ground in St. Saviour has an even surface. The team winning the toss could decide bat first. Pacers could have an advantage in the early innings before spinners come into the fray. It's an excellent pitch for batters, so this could be a high scoring game.

UGA vs BER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

F Achelam, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is, without a doubt, the best Dream11 wicketkeeper for today's game. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

D Sabir and R Patel are the two best Dream11 batter picks for this game. S Ssesazi is another good pick. He smashed 102 runs off just 29 deliveries against Italy.

All-rounders

K Leverock and D Nakrani are the best Dream11 all-rounder picks for this game. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Ali Shah is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top Dream11 bowler picks for today's game are F Nsubuga and H Ssenyondo. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. C Trott is another good pick.

Three best players to pick in UGA vs BER Dream11 prediction team

K Leverock (BER)

D Nakrani (UGA)

R Ali Shah (UGA).

UGA vs BER: Key stats for Dream11 team

D Nakrani - 286 runs and 20 wickets

S Ssesazi - 242 runs

R Ali Shah - 125 runs and 19 wickets.

Uganda vs Bermuda Dream11 Prediction (CWC Challenge League Group B 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: F Achelam, D Sabir, S Ssesazi, R Patel, K Leverock, Z Burgess, R Ali Shah, D Nakrani, C Trott, F Nsubuga, H Ssenyondo.

Captain: K Leverock, Vice Captain: R Ali Shah.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: F Achelam, D Sabir, S Ssesazi, R Patel, K Leverock, R Ali Shah, D Nakrani, C Trott, F Nsubuga, H Ssenyondo, C Jeffers.

Captain: K Leverock. Vice Captain: D Nakrani.

Edited by Bhargav