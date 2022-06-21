UGA vs BER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CWC One-Day Challenge League B, Match 6

Uganda and Bermuda (UGA vs BER) in the sixth match of the ICC Men’s CWC League B at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala, Uganda on Tuesday, June 21.

Uganda have played two games so far and have lost both of them. They lost their first game against Jersey by 62 runs. Their next game against Hong Kong resulted in a six-wicket defeat. They were bundled out for a paltry 94, which Hong Kong chased down in 21.5 overs.

Bermuda, on the other hand, have played one game in the tournament so far. They played Kenya and crashed to a six-wicket loss. Bermuda only managed to put up 107 runs batting first. Kenya made light-work of the chase, getting over the line in just 19 overs.

UGA vs BER Probable Playing XIs

Uganda

Simon Ssesazi, Arnold Otwani, Ronak Patel, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (c), Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Fred Achelam (wk), Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Cosmas Kyewuta.

Bermuda

Dalin Richardson, Dennico Hollis, Najiyah Raynor, Kamau Leverock (c), Malachi Jones, Steven Bremar, Amari Ebbin (wk), Dominic Sabir, Charles Trott, Zeko Burgess, Jabari Darrell.

Match Details

UGA vs BER, ICC CWC League B, Match 5

Date & Time: June 21, 2022; 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Lugogo Stadium, Kampala, Uganda

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala is good for batting. Bowlers will initially have some assistance. However, batters can play their shots freely once they get themselves in. The average first innings total at this venue is 269.

Today’s UGA vs BER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Fred Achelam is a decent choice. He can provide stable batting in the middle order by scoring some vital runs. Fred is a fine pick behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Ronak Patel from Uganda has been in top form with the bat in this tournament. He has scored 99 runs from two matches so far. Ronak scored 64 runs in the first game against Jersey and is a key contributor to his side at the top of the order. He is expected to continue to score for Uganda in this tournament.

All-rounder

Skipper of Bermuda, Kamau Leverock, is a key all-rounder for his side. He put up a good showing for them at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, scoring 116 runs and picking up six wickets. Leverock carried his fine form in the match against Kenya, where he scored 29 runs and grabbed a wicket as well. The skipper will have to lead from the front with both the bat and the ball in this contest.

Bowler

Henry Ssenyondo picked up two wickets for Uganda in the last match against Hong Kong. He gave away only 15 runs from his eight overs, bowling at a brilliant economy-rate of just 1.9. Ssenyondo is a key pick for this contest.

Five best players to pick in UGA vs BER Dream11 Prediction Team

Fred Achelam (UGA)

Ronak Patel (UGA)

Kamau Leverock (BER)

Henry Ssenyondo (UGA)

Dinesh Nakrani (UGA).

Key stats for UGA vs BER Dream11 Prediction Team

Ronak Patel: 310 runs

Kamau Leverock: 445 runs and 2 wickets

Dinesh Nakrani: 202 runs and 9 wickets

Henry Ssenyondo: 22 wickets.

UGA vs BER Dream11 Prediction (

ICC CWC League B 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Fred Achelam, Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Dennico Hollis, Dinesh Nakrani, Kamau Leverock, Brian Masaba, Riazat Ali Shah, Henry Ssenyondo, Zeko Burgess, Jabari Darnell

Captain: Ronak Patel. Vice-captain: Dinesh Nakrani.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Fred Achelam, Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Amari Ebbin, Dinesh Nakrani, Kamau Leverock, Brian Masaba, Malachi Jones, Henry Ssenyondo, Cosmas Kyewuta, Zeko Burgess

Captain: Kamau Leverock. Vice-captain: Dinesh Nakrani.

