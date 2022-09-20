UGA vs GHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACA T20 Africa Cup, Match 12

Uganda (UGA) will take on Ghana (GHA) in the 12th match of the ACA T20 Africa Cup at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Tuesday, September 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the UGA vs GHA Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Ghana began their campaign with an appealing 28-run victory over Mozambique but lost their second game by 11 runs to Botswana. They have players like Daniel Anefie and Kofi Bagabena who have played well in both previous games, and the team will be hoping for another good performance to get back on track.
Uganda, on the other hand, has had an excellent campaign, winning both games by seven wickets, defeating Mozambique and Botswana. They hope to extend their winning streak to three games.
UGA vs GHA Match Details
The 12th match of the ACA T20 Africa Cup will be played on September 20 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The match is set to take place at 05.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
UGA vs GHA, ACA T20 Africa Cup, Match 12
Date and Time: September 20, 2022, 05.30 pm IST
Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni
UGA vs GHA Pitch Report
The track at Willowmoore Park in Benomi is likely to be a good one to bat on, with big scores being common at the venue. However, there might be some help available off the surface for both the pacers and spinners.
Last 5 matches at this ground
Matches won by team batting first: 3.
Matches won by team bowling first: 2.
Average 1st innings score: 140.
Average 2nd innings score: 130.
UGA vs GHA Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Uganda: W-W-W-W-L
Ghana: L-W-L-W-W
UGA vs GHA probable playing 11s for today’s match
Uganda injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Uganda Probable Playing 11
Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi (wk), Deusdedit Muhumuza, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, Pascal Murungi, Ismail Munir, Juma Miyagi, Joseph Baguma, Henry Ssenyondo
Ghana injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Ghana Probable Playing 11
Obed Harvey (c), Samson Awiah, Devender Singh, James Vifah, Kofi Bagabena, Aziz Sualley, Rexford Bakum, Joseph Theodore (wk), Daniel Anefie, Richmond Baaleri, Amoluk Singh
UGA vs GHA Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Joseph Theodore (13 runs in two games, Average: 7.50)
He has struggled with the bat so far, scoring only 13 runs and will look to bounce back with a good knock here while also contributing behind the stumps.
Top Batter Pick
Rexford Bakum (80 runs & two wickets in two games, S.R: 168.34)
Bakum has been a consistent performer for his team, placing sixth in the most-run charts. He has scored 80 runs at an excellent average of 40.00 and a strike rate of 168.34 in two games. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.
Top All-rounder Pick
Alpesh Ramjani (87 runs & four wickets in two games, Average: 87.00)
Ramjani has impressed so far this season with both his scoring and bowling abilities. He has taken four wickets at an average of 9.50 while scoring 87 runs at an average of 87.00 in two games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.
Top Bowler Pick
Kofi Bagabena (Three wickets in two games, Average: 10.33)
Bagabena has done exceptionally well with the ball in the ongoing tournament, taking three wickets at an average of 10.33 and an economy rate of 8.57 in two games.
UGA vs GHA match captain and vice-captain choices
Juma Miyagi
Miyagi has had an outstanding year and is a fantastic right-arm medium fast bowler. He has a wide range of balls in his arsenal and has four wickets at an average of 7.00 in two games, making him an excellent captaincy pick for today's game.
Daniel Anefie
Anefie has been Ghana's best medium-fast bowler. He has scalped two wickets in as many games at an average of 14.25. He can prove to be a brilliant vice-captaincy pick for your UGA vs GHA Dream11 fantasy team.
5 must-picks with player stats for UGA vs GHA Dream11 fantasy cricket
UGA vs GHA match expert tips, 12th match
Obed Harvey is a brilliant all-rounder who has consistently performed well in the ongoing tournament. He has scored 32 runs and has taken three wickets in two games. Given his skill set, he is expected to perform well in this match.
UGA vs GHA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 12th match, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Joseph Theodore
Batter: Rexford Bakum, Simon Ssesazi, Kenneth Waiswa
All-rounder: Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Obed Harvey
Bowler: Kofi Bagabena, Daniel Anefie, Juma Miyagi, Joseph Baguma
UGA vs GHA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 12th match, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Joseph Theodore
Batter: Rexford Bakum, Simon Ssesazi, Kenneth Waiswa
All-rounder: Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Obed Harvey, Amoluk Singh
Bowler: Kofi Bagabena, Daniel Anefie, Juma Miyagi