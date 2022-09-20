UGA vs GHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACA T20 Africa Cup, Match 12

Uganda (UGA) will take on Ghana (GHA) in the 12th match of the ACA T20 Africa Cup at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Tuesday, September 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the UGA vs GHA Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Ghana began their campaign with an appealing 28-run victory over Mozambique but lost their second game by 11 runs to Botswana. They have players like Daniel Anefie and Kofi Bagabena who have played well in both previous games, and the team will be hoping for another good performance to get back on track.

Uganda, on the other hand, has had an excellent campaign, winning both games by seven wickets, defeating Mozambique and Botswana. They hope to extend their winning streak to three games.

UGA vs GHA Match Details

The 12th match of the ACA T20 Africa Cup will be played on September 20 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The match is set to take place at 05.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UGA vs GHA, ACA T20 Africa Cup, Match 12

Date and Time: September 20, 2022, 05.30 pm IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

UGA vs GHA Pitch Report

The track at Willowmoore Park in Benomi is likely to be a good one to bat on, with big scores being common at the venue. However, there might be some help available off the surface for both the pacers and spinners.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: 3.

Matches won by team bowling first: 2.

Average 1st innings score: 140.

Average 2nd innings score: 130.

UGA vs GHA Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Uganda: W-W-W-W-L

Ghana: L-W-L-W-W

UGA vs GHA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Uganda injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Uganda Probable Playing 11

Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi (wk), Deusdedit Muhumuza, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, Pascal Murungi, Ismail Munir, Juma Miyagi, Joseph Baguma, Henry Ssenyondo

Ghana injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Ghana Probable Playing 11

Obed Harvey (c), Samson Awiah, Devender Singh, James Vifah, Kofi Bagabena, Aziz Sualley, Rexford Bakum, Joseph Theodore (wk), Daniel Anefie, Richmond Baaleri, Amoluk Singh

UGA vs GHA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Joseph Theodore (13 runs in two games, Average: 7.50)

He has struggled with the bat so far, scoring only 13 runs and will look to bounce back with a good knock here while also contributing behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Rexford Bakum (80 runs & two wickets in two games, S.R: 168.34)

Bakum has been a consistent performer for his team, placing sixth in the most-run charts. He has scored 80 runs at an excellent average of 40.00 and a strike rate of 168.34 in two games. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Alpesh Ramjani (87 runs & four wickets in two games, Average: 87.00)

Ramjani has impressed so far this season with both his scoring and bowling abilities. He has taken four wickets at an average of 9.50 while scoring 87 runs at an average of 87.00 in two games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Kofi Bagabena (Three wickets in two games, Average: 10.33)

Bagabena has done exceptionally well with the ball in the ongoing tournament, taking three wickets at an average of 10.33 and an economy rate of 8.57 in two games.

UGA vs GHA match captain and vice-captain choices

Juma Miyagi

Miyagi has had an outstanding year and is a fantastic right-arm medium fast bowler. He has a wide range of balls in his arsenal and has four wickets at an average of 7.00 in two games, making him an excellent captaincy pick for today's game.

Daniel Anefie

Anefie has been Ghana's best medium-fast bowler. He has scalped two wickets in as many games at an average of 14.25. He can prove to be a brilliant vice-captaincy pick for your UGA vs GHA Dream11 fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for UGA vs GHA Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Rexford Bakum 80 runs in two games Riazat Shah 59 runs in two games Samson Awiah 36 runs in one game Juma Miyagi Four wickets in two games Alpesh Ramjani 87 runs & Four wickets in two games

UGA vs GHA match expert tips, 12th match

Obed Harvey is a brilliant all-rounder who has consistently performed well in the ongoing tournament. He has scored 32 runs and has taken three wickets in two games. Given his skill set, he is expected to perform well in this match.

UGA vs GHA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 12th match, Head To Head League

UGA vs GHA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Joseph Theodore

Batter: Rexford Bakum, Simon Ssesazi, Kenneth Waiswa

All-rounder: Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Obed Harvey

Bowler: Kofi Bagabena, Daniel Anefie, Juma Miyagi, Joseph Baguma

UGA vs GHA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 12th match, Grand League

UGA vs GHA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Joseph Theodore

Batter: Rexford Bakum, Simon Ssesazi, Kenneth Waiswa

All-rounder: Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Obed Harvey, Amoluk Singh

Bowler: Kofi Bagabena, Daniel Anefie, Juma Miyagi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far