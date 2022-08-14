UGA vs HK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CWC Challenge League Group B 2022, Match 45

Uganda (UGA) will take on Hong Kong (HK) in Match No. 45 of the CWC Challenge League Group B 2022 at the Farmers Cricket Club Ground on Sunday, August 14.

Hong Kong had a good start to the tournament, but they have now lost both of their consecutive matches, to Italy and Jersey. However, they can rely on Kinchit Shah and Nizakat Khan to get back on track against Uganda, who have been performing well in recent games.

Uganda has secured second place in the points table with 10 wins in 14 games, while Hong Kong has only nine wins. Hong Kong will be the favorite against Uganda in a head-to-head match, having won two of its last three games and putting psychological pressure on Uganda in Sunday's match.

UGA vs HK Probable Playing XI

UGA XI

Simon Ssesazi, Arnold Otwani (wk), Ronak Patel, Deusdedit Muhumuza (c), Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Frank Nsubuga, Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo

HK XI

Nizakat Khan (c), VWajid Shah, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar

Match Details

Match: UGA vs HK, CWC Challenge League Group B 2022, Match 45.

Date and Time: August 14 2022, 3:30 pm IST.

Venue: Farmers Cricket Club Ground, St. Martin, Jersey.

Pitch Report

The track at the Farmers Cricket Club Ground is a balanced one and conducive to batters. However, pacers could have some movement with the new ball. A total of around 290 could be a challenging one on this track.

Today’s UGA vs HK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Zeeshan Ali: Zeeshan Ali has been looking for form after struggling a lot and yet to play a big innings, and he went on a duck against Italy in the previous game. To retain his place in the team, he will look to play responsibly in the upcoming games.

Batter

Ronak Patel: Ronak has been a consistent performer for his team, placing second in the most-run charts. He has scored 640 runs at an excellent average of 58.18 and a strike rate of 75.73 in 14 games. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Yasim Murtaza: Murtaza has impressed so far this season with both his scoring and bowling abilities. He has taken 15 wickets at an average of 24.60 while scoring 188 runs at an average of 31.33 in nine games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Ehsan Khan: Ehsan has done exceptionally well with the ball in the ongoing tournament, taking 22 wickets at an average of 20.18 and an economy rate of 3.88 in 14 games, ranking third on the list of most wickets.

Top 3 players to pick in UGA vs HK Dream11 prediction team

Simon Ssesazi (UGA): 353 points

Ayush Shukla (HK): 383 points

Dinesh Nakrani (UGA): 627 points

Important stats for UGA vs HK Dream11 Prediction Team

Kinchit Shah - 562 runs and 14 wickets in 14 games; batting average: 51.09

Aizaz Khan - 455 runs and 15 wickets in 14 games; batting average: 41.36.

Babar Hayat - 346 runs in nine games; batting average: 38.44

UGA vs HK Dream11 Prediction Today (CWC Challenge League Group B 2022)

UGA vs HK Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zeeshan Ali, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Nsubuga, Ehsan Khan, Henry Ssenyondo

Captain: Yasim Murtaza Vice Captain: Riazat Ali Shah.

UGA vs HK Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zeeshan Ali, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Nsubuga, Ehsan Khan, Henry Ssenyondo

Captain: Aizaz Khan Vice Captain: Dinesh Nakrani.

Edited by Diptanil Roy