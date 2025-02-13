UGA vs HK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC Challenge League B, Match 26

The 26th match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will see Uganda (UGA) squaring off against Hong Kong (HK) at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon on Thursday, February 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the UGA vs HK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Uganda have six wins in eight matches. Their last match against Italy was abandoned due to rain. Meanwhile, Hong Kong have won five of their last eight matches of the tournament.

These two teams recently played a head-to-head match which was abandoned due to rain. Uganda smashed 291 runs while batting first and Hong Kong were 72 runs for 3 wickets before the match was called off.

UGA vs HK Match Details

The 26th match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will be played on February 13 at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UGA vs HK, 26th Match

Date and Time: 13th February 2025, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings.

The last match played at this venue was between Singapore and Uganda, where a total of 488 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

UGA vs HK Form Guide

UGA - Won 6 of their last 8 matches

HK - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

UGA vs HK Probable Playing XI

UGA Playing XI

No injury updates

Riazat Ali Shah ©, Robinson Obuya, Raghav Dhawan, Shrideep Mangela, Fred Achelam (wk), Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba, Juma Miyagi, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo

HK Playing XI

No injury updates

Shiv Mathur, Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan ©, Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anshuman Rath, Yasim Murtaza, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla

UGA vs HK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Z Ali

Z Ali is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. F Achelam is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

A Rath

A Rath and R Ali Shah are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. A Rath is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent franchise cricket matches. He has smashed 239 runs in the last five matches. R Dhawan is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

A Ramjani

D Nakrani and A Ramjani are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. A Ramjani will bat in the middle order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. He has taken 10 wickets and smashed 172 runs in the last six matches. Y Murtaza is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

N Rana

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Miyagi and N Rana. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. N Rana has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 8 wickets in the last three matches. H Ssenyondo is another good bowler for today's match.

UGA vs HK match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ramjani

A Ramjani is the most crucial pick from Uganda as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has taken 10 wickets and smashed 172 runs in the last six matches.

Y Murtaza

Y Murtaza is one of the most crucial picks from the Hong Kong squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has taken 12 wickets and smashed 112 runs in the last five matches of the tournament.

5 Must-Picks for UGA vs HK, 26th Match

N Rana

H Ssenyondo

D Nakrani

A Ramjani

Y Murtaza

Uganda vs Hong Kong Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Uganda vs Hong Kong Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Z Ali

Batters: R Ali Shah, A Rath

All-rounders: D Nakrani, A Ramjani, Y Murtaza

Bowlers: H Ssenyondo, J Miyagi, A Shukla, E Khan, N Rana

Uganda vs Hong Kong Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Z Ali

Batters: R Ali Shah, A Rath, R Dhawan

All-rounders: D Nakrani, A Ramjani, Y Murtaza

Bowlers: H Ssenyondo, J Miyagi, N Rana, C Kyewuta

