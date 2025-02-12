UGA vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC Challenge League B, Match 23

The 23rd match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will see Uganda (UGA) squaring off against Italy (ITA) at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon on Wednesday, February 12. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the UGA vs ITA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Uganda have won six of their last seven matches. They won their last match against Singapore by eight wickets. Italy, on the other hand, have won five of their last seven matches of the tournament.

These two teams recently played a head-to-head match, which was won by Uganda. Uganda smashed 254 runs and were able to restrict Italy for only 230 runs.

UGA vs ITA Match Details

The 23rd match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will be played on February 12 at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon. The game is set to begin at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UGA vs ITA, 23rd Match

Date and Time: 12 February 2025, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings. The last match played at this venue was between Singapore and Uganda, where a total of 488 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

UGA vs ITA Form Guide

UGA - Won 6 of their last 7 matches

ITA - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

UGA vs ITA Probable Playing XI

UGA Playing XI

No injury updates

Riazat Ali Shah ©, Robinson Obuya, Raghav Dhawan, Shrideep Mangela, Fred Achelam (wk), Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba, Juma Miyagi, Frank Nsubuga, and Henry Ssenyondo.

ITA Playing XI

No injury updates

Anthony Mosca, Crishan Kalugamage, Emilio Gay, Gareth Berg ©, Grant Stewart, Haseeb Abdul, Joe Burns, Gian-Piero Meade (wk), Marcus Campopiano, Rakibul Hasan, and Zain Ali.

UGA vs ITA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Campopiano

M Campopiano is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. He has smashed 87 runs in the last three matches. F Achelam is another good wicketkeeper option for today's match.

Batters

R Dhawan

R Dhawan and R Ali Shah are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Dhawan is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent franchise cricket matches. He has smashed 156 runs in the last two matches. R Obuya is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

A Ramjani

D Nakrani and A Ramjani are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Ramjani will bat in the middle order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. He has taken 10 wickets and smashed 172 runs in the last six matches. G Stewart is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

C Kyewuta

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Kalugamage and C Kyewuta. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. C Kyewuta has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken nine wickets in the last four matches. H Ssenyondo is another good bowler for today's match.

UGA vs ITA match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ramjani

A Ramjani is the most crucial pick from Uganda as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has picked up 10 wickets and smashed 172 runs in the last six matches.

D Nakrani

D Nakrani is another crucial pick from the Uganda squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has taken eight wickets and smashed 145 runs in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for UGA vs ITA, 23rd Match

R Dhawan

H Ssenyondo

D Nakrani

A Ramjani

C Kyewuta

Uganda vs Italy Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Uganda vs Italy Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Campopian

Batters: R Ali Shah, R Dhawan

All-rounders: D Nakrani, A Ramjani, G Stewart

Bowlers: H Ssenyondo, G Kyle Berg, C Kalugamage, J Miyagi, C Kyewuta

Uganda vs Italy Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Campopian

Batters: R Ali Shah, R Dhawan, J Mosca

All-rounders: D Nakrani, A Ramjani, G Stewart

Bowlers: H Ssenyondo, G Kyle Berg, C Kalugamage, C Kyewuta

