UGA vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CWC One Day Challenge League B, Match 11

Uganda will square off against Italy in the eleventh match of the ICC Men’s CWC League B at the Kyambogo Cricket Oval in Kampala, Uganda, on Friday, June 24.

Uganda did not have the best of starts to their campaign. They lost their first two games against Jersey and Hong Kong. However, they bounced back with a eight-wicket victory against Bermuda in their next match.

Italy, meanwhile, lost their opening two games as well. They faced heavy defeats against Hong Kong and Jersey. Their woes continued as they crashed to another defeat against Kenya. Chasing 341, they only managed 206-9.

UGA vs ITA Probable Playing XIs

Uganda

Simon Ssesazi, Arnold Otwani, Ronak Patel, Kenneth Waiswa, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Brian Masaba (c), Riazat Ali Shah, Fred Achelam (wk), Henry Ssenyondo, Juma Miyagi.

Italy

Nikolai Smith, Joy Perera, Manpreet Singh (wk), Gian Meade, Marcus Campopiano, Nicholas Maiolo, Gareth Berg (c), Crishan Kalugamage, Jaspreet Singh, Amir Sharif, Sukhwinder Singh.

Match Details

Match: UGA vs ITA, ICC CWC League B, Match 11.

Date & Time: June 24, 2022; 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kyambogo Cricket Oval, Kampala, Uganda.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue should assist bowlers. Fast bowlers could have a key role to play. Batters will need to be careful before they play their shots.

Today’s UGA vs ITA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Manpreet Singh is a safe pick behind the stumps. He can make some valuable contributions with the willow as well. He was the fifth-highest run-getter for Italy in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in 2021.

Batters

Simon Ssesazi is in fine form with the bat for Uganda in this tournament. He has scored two half-centuries in three games. Ssesazi scored an unbeaten match-winning 50 in the previous game against Bermuda. He's expected to come good once again in this match.

All-rounders

Crishan Kalugamage is a key fantasy pick for this contest. He has picked up four wickets in his last two games and has been consistent with the ball as well. Crishan also has a half-century in this tournament. He can contribute with both bat and ball, potentially bringing extra points to your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Italy captain Gareth Berg is in fabulous form with the ball. He's their leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets in three games. Berg picked up five wickets in the first game, followed by four in the second and three in the third. H'll want to continue to lead from the front.

Five best players to pick in UGA vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team

Simon Ssesazi (UGA)

Marcus Campopiano (ITA)

Crishan Kalugamage (ITA)

Gareth Berg (ITA)

Jaspreet Singh (ITA).

Key stats for UGA vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Team

Simon Ssesazi: 100 runs.

Dinesh Nakrani: 202 runs and 11 wickets.

Crishan Kalugamage: 58 runs and 4 wickets.

Gareth Berg: 109 wickets.

UGA vs ITA Dream11 Prediction (ICC CWC League B 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manpreet Singh, Fred Achelam, Gian Meade, Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Crishan Kalugamage, Dinesh Nakrani, Marcus Campopiano, Jaspreet Singh, Gareth Berg, Henry Ssenyondo.

Captain: Gareth Berg. Vice-captain: Jaspreet Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manpreet Singh, Gian Meade, Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Nikolai Smith, Crishan Kalugamage, Dinesh Nakrani, Marcus Campopiano, Jaspreet Singh, Gareth Berg, Henry Ssenyondo.

Captain: Dinesh Nakrani. Vice-captain: Jaspreet Singh.

