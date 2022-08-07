UGA vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for CWC One-Day Challenge League B, Match 34

Uganda (UGA) will be up against Italy (ITA) in the 34th match of the CWC One-Day Challenge at Grainville in St. Saviour on Sunday, August 7.

Uganda have won eight out of their 11 matches and are third in the points table. They lost their last game against Jersey by five wickets. Italy, on the other hand, have won four out of their 11 matches and are placed just below their opponents in the standings. They won their last game by 188 runs against Bermuda.

UGA vs ITA Probable Playing 11 Today

UGA XI

Deusdedit Muhumuza (C), Simon Ssesazi, Arnold Otwani, Ronak Patel, Kenneth Waiswa, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Fred Achelam (WK), Frank Nsubuga, Bilal Hassan, Henry Sssenyondo.

ITA XI

Gareth Berg (C), Justin Mosca, Dinuka Samarawickrama, Nimna Pauththuwadura, Anthony Mosca, Harry Manenti, Gian-Piero Meade, Ahmed Nisar (WK), Jaspreet Singh, Madupa Fernando, Ali Hasan.

Match Details

UGA vs ITA, CWC One-Day Challenge League B, Match 34

Date and Time: 7th August 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Grainville, St Saviour.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Grainville is an absolute belter. However, the pacers are also expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 259 runs.

Today’s UGA vs ITA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Fred Achelam: Fred has played eight matches for Uganda in the competition, taking 10 catches and scoring 51 runs.

Batters

Simon Ssesazi: Simon has been one of the most impactful players for his team, smashing 236 runs at a strike rate of 85.71 in six matches.

Ronak Patel: Patel is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 421 runs in 11 matches at an average of 42.10.

All-rounders

Gareth Berg: Berg is the highest wicket-taker in this tournament with 29 wickets in 11 matches. He has also smashed 125 runs.

Dinesh Nakrani: Nakrani has been one of the best players for Uganda in the CWC One-Day Challenge League B. He has contributed equally with both the bat and ball, scoring 280 runs and scalping 16 wickets.

Bowlers

Jaspreet Singh: Although placed in the bowler’s section, Singh can also swing his bat when required. He has taken eight wickets in five matches, while also mustering 93 runs.

Henry Sssenyondo: Henry has taken 12 wickets in nine matches for Uganda at an impressive rate of 3.81.

Top 5 best players to pick in UGA vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

Gareth Berg (ITA) – 548 points

Dinesh Nakrani (UGA) – 434 points

Jaspreet Singh (ITA) – 382 points

Riazat Ali Shah (UGA) – 358 points

Simon Ssesazi (UGA) – 324 points

Important Stats for UGA vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

Gareth Berg: 125 runs and 29 wickets in 11 matches; SR – 82.78 & ER – 2.98

Dinesh Nakrani: 280 runs and 16 wickets in 11 matches; SR – 101.80 & ER – 4.67

Jaspreet Singh: 93 runs and 8 wickets in 5 matches; SR – 117.72 & ER – 5.08

Riazat Ali Shah: 76 runs and 14 wickets in 11 matches; SR – 73.78 & ER – 4.85

Simon Ssesazi: 236 runs in 6 matches; SR – 85.71

UGA vs ITA Dream11 Probable Playing 11 Today (CWC One-Day Challenge)

Uganda vs Italy Dream11 Prediction - CWC One-Day Challenge.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Fred Achelam, Ronak Patel, Dinuka Samarawickrama, A Joseph, Gareth Berg, Gian-Piero Meade, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Jaspreet Singh, Henry Sssenyondo, Harry Manenti

Captain: Gareth Berg. Vice-captain: Dinesh Nakrani.

Uganda vs Italy Dream11 Prediction - CWC One-Day Challenge.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ahmed Nisar, Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Anthony Mosca, Gareth Berg, Gian-Piero Meade, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Jaspreet Singh, Frank Nsubuga, Harry Manenti

Captain: Dinesh Nakrani. Vice-captain: Gareth Berg.

