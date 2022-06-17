UGA vs JER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CWC One-Day Challenge League B, Match 1

Uganda and Jersey will lock horns in the first match of the ICC Men’s CWC League B at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala in Uganda on Friday, June 17.

Uganda recently played a couple of ODIs against Namibia. They lost the first game by seven wickets but came back strong to win the second by three wickets. Jersey, meanwhile, have not played ODIs recently. However, they did play a three-match T20I series against Guernsey, which they won 3-0.

UGA vs JER Probable Playing XIs

Uganda: Fred Achelam, Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Frank Akankwasa, Brian Masaba, Emmanuel Hasahya, Dinesh Nakrani, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Frank Nsubuga, Juma Miyagi, Henry Ssenyondo.

Jersey: Jake Dunford, Jonty Jenner, Nick Greenwood, Zak Tribe, Ben Stevens, Harrison Carlyon, Dominic Blampied, Julius Sumerauer, Benjamin Ward, Charles Perchard, Anthony Hawkins-Kay.

Match Details

Match: UGA vs JER, Match 1, ICC CWC League B .

Date & Time: June 17, 2022; 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Lugogo Stadium, Kampala, Uganda.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala is a balanced one. The team winning the toss should look to bat first. Pacers could have an advantage in the initial overs. Spinners come into play in the middle overs. Overall, it's a batting-friendly pitch.

Today’s UGA vs JER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jake Dunford is a fine pick behind the stumps. He is also capable of making some healthy contributions in the middle order.

Batter

Simon Ssesazi has been in good form with the bat recently. He was the highest run-getter for Uganda on their recent tour to Namibia, scoring 218 runs in five games at an average of 43.60 and a strike rate of 102.83.

All-rounder

Harrison Carlyon was a key performer for Jersey in their previous series against Guernsey. He scored 79 runs from three games and picked up four wickets as well. Jersey will count on him to contribute with both bat and ball in this tournament.

Bowler

Charles Perchard, the captain of Jersey, was their best bowler in the series against Guernsey. He picked up seven wickets from three games at an average of 10 and an economy of 5.83.

Five best players to pick in UGA vs JER Dream11 Prediction Team

Simon Ssesazi (UGA)

Jonty Jenner (JER)

Harrison Carlyon (JER)

Charles Perchard (JER)

Dinesh Nakrani (UGA) .

Key stats for UGA vs JER Dream11 Prediction Team

Simon Ssesazi: 106 runs

Harrison Carlyon: 91 runs and 1 wicket

Dinesh Nakrani: 199 runs and 6 wickets

Frank Nsubuga: 48 wickets.

UGA vs JER Dream11 Prediction (ICC CWC League B 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jake Dunford, Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Jonty Jenner, Nick Greenwood, Dinesh Nakrani, Harrison Carlyon, Dominic Blampied, Frank Nsubuga, Juma Miyagi, Charles Perchard.

Captain: Dinesh Nakrani. Vice-captain: Harrison Carlyon.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Fred Achelam, Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Jonty Jenner, Nick Greenwood, Dinesh Nakrani, Harrison Carlyon, Dominic Blampied, Frank Nsubuga, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Charles Perchard.

Captain: Harrison Carlyon. Vice-captain: Simon Ssesazi.

