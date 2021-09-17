UGA vs KEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Uganda will face Kenya in the final of the Uganda tri-series on 17th September at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Uganda.

Uganda have performed exceptionally well in this tri-series, finishing top of the league table after winning four of their six matches. They will now aim to be at their best and clinch the title.

Kenya, too, have performed well and have a bunch of quality players who contribute greatly to the team's success and will now be hoping that they deliver once again in the final.

UGA vs KEN Probable Playing 11 Today

Uganda

Saud Islam, Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Fred Achelam (WK), Gerald Mubiru, Henry Ssenyondo, Deusddit Muhumuza (C), Bilal Hassun

Kenya

Rushab Patel, Irfan Karim (WK), Nehemiah Odhiambo, Zahid Abbas, Shem Ngoche (C), Eugene Maneno, Elijah Otieno, Viraj Patel, Peter Langat, Dominic Wesonga

Match Details

UGA vs KEN, Uganda Tri-series Final

Date and Time: 17th September 2021, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Entebbe Cricket Oval, Uganda

Pitch Report

The track at the Entebbe Cricket Oval is usually a good one to bat on. The average score at this ground has been around 140-150 runs. The pacers might get some movement with the new ball but batting will become easier as the pitch wears off.

Team winning the toss would most probably opt to field first.

Today’s UGA vs KEN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Irfan Karim: Karim will be the best option for this position. He has scored 139 runs in six matches with an average of 34.75.

Batters

Riazat Ali Shah: Riazat Ali has been in good form. In the previous match against Nigeria, he scored 59 runs with a strike rate of 178.78

Gurdeep Singh: Gurdeep will be a safe option for the batters from Kenya’s squad. He has scored a total of 101 runs in this tournament.

All-rounders

Shem Ngoche: Shem is an incredible all-rounder who could be a fantastic captaincy choice. In the last game, he delivered a superb 41-run knock and also picked up two crucial wickets for his team.

Dinesh Nakrani: Nakrani has performed brilliantly in this series. He has picked 6 wickets in five innings with an impressive economy of 5.70.

Bowlers

Henry Ssenyondo: Henry has been the leading bowler for Uganda. He has 10 wickets to his name in this tournament.

Viraj Patel: Viraj will lead the bowling department for Kenya. He is the best of the bunch and can do real damage with the ball.

Top 5 best players to pick in UGA vs KEN Dream11 prediction team

Henry Ssenyondo (UGA) - 331 points

Shem Ngoche (KEN) - 245 points

Riazat Ali Shah (UGA) - 278 points

Saud Islam (UGA) - 258 points

Irfan Karim (KEN) - 261 points

Important stats for UGA vs KEN Dream11 prediction team

Henry Ssenyondo: 5 matches,10 wickets

Shem Ngoche: 5 matches, 57 runs & 7 wickets

Dinesh Nakrani: 5 matches, 6 wickets

Riazat Ali Shah: 5 matches, 158 runs

Saud Islam: 5 matches, 194 runs

UGA vs KEN Dream11 Prediction Today

UGA vs KEN Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Irfan Karim, Frank Achelam, Riazat Ali Shah, Rushab Patel, Saud Islam, Shem Ngoche, Eugene Maneno, Henry Ssenyondo, Frank Akankwasa, Gerald Mubiru, Viraj Patel

Captain: Shem Ngoche Vice-Captain: Henry Ssenyondo

UGA vs KEN Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Irfan Karim, Simon Ssesazi, Riazat Ali Shah, Gurdeep Singh, Saud Islam, Shem Ngoche, Dinesh Nakrani, Henry Ssenyondo, Frank Akankwasa, Gerald Mubiru, Elijah Otieno

Captain: Riazat Ali Shah Vice-Captain: Dinesh Nakrani

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava