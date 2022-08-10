UGA vs KEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CWC Challenge League Group B 2022, Match 38

Uganda (UGA) will take on Kenya (KEN) in match 38 of the CWC Challenge League Group B 2022 on Wednesday (August 10) at the Granville Ground in St Saviour, Jersey.

Uganda are among the strongest teams in this year's CWC Challenge League as they have proved themselves by winning nine of their last 12 games. Kenya, on the other hand, have had a disastrous season as they have won only four of their last 12 games.

Kenya will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Uganda are a relatively better team. Uganda are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

UGA vs KEN Probable Playing XI

UGA Playing XI

Deusdedit Muhumuza (c), Simon Ssesazi, Arnold Otwani, Ronak Patel, Kenneth Waiswa, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Fred Achelam (wk), Frank Nsubuga, Bilal Hassan, Henry Sssenyondo.

KEN Playing XI

Rushab Patel, Alex Obanda, Irfan Karim (wk), Rakep Patel, Nelson Odhiambo, Sachin Bhudia, Shem Ngoche (c), Emmanuel Bundi, Elijah Otieno, Vraj Patel, Yash Talati.

Match Details

UGA vs KEN, CWC Challenge League Group B 2022, Match 38

Date and Time: August 10, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Granville Ground, St Saviour, Jersey

Pitch Report

The Granville Ground's pitch behavior is balanced, and both teams can anticipate some reasonable surface assistance for their bowlers. Spinners can be quite important in the second innings.

UGA vs KEN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Karim, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. He smashed 40 runs in the last match against Italy.

Batters

Ronak Patel and S Ssesazi are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. C Obuya is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

R Ali Shah and D Nakrani are the best all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Rakep Patel is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Ssenyondo and F Nsubuga. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. V Patel is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in UGA vs KEN Dream11 prediction team

Rakep Patel (KEN)

D Nakrani (UGA)

Ronak Patel (UGA)

Uganda vs Kenya: Important stats for Dream11 team

H Ssenyondo - Seven wickets

Rakep Patel - 374 runs and two wickets

S Ngoche - 302 runs and 14 wickets

Uganda vs Kenya Dream11 Prediction Today (CWC Challenge League Group B 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: I Karim, S Ssesazi, C Obuya, Ronak Patel, D Nakrani, S Ngoche, R Ali Shah, Rakep Patel, H Ssenyondo, F Nsubuga, V Patel

Captain: Rakep Patel Vice Captain: D Nakrani

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: I Karim, S Ssesazi, C Obuya, Ronak Patel, D Nakrani, S Ngoche, R Ali Shah, Rakep Patel, H Ssenyondo, F Nsubuga, E Bundi

Captain: Rakep Patel Vice Captain: R Ali Shah

Edited by Ankush Das