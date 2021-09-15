UGA vs KEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Uganda T20 Tri-series, Match 8

Match eight of the Uganda tri-series 2021 will see Uganda take on favorites Kenya at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on Wednesday.

Kenya has been the team to beat with no losses in three games. However, their opponents Uganda have also been impressive with a couple of key wins over Nigeria. They will be looking to spring a surprise on Kenya, although they are in for a tough task against Alex Obanda and co in Entebbe.

UGA vs KEN Probable Playing 11 Today

Uganda

Arnold Otwani, Saud Islam, Ronak Patel, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani (c), Frank Akankwasa, Fred Achelam (wk), Brian Masaba, Charles Waiswa, Henry Ssenyondo

Nigeria

Gurdeep Singh, Alex Obanda (c), Irfan Karim (wk), Rushab Patel, Nelson Odhiambo, Shem Ngoche, Nene Odhiambo, Emmanuel Bundi, Vraj Patel, Peter Langat and Dominic Wesonga

Match Details

UGA vs KEN, Match 8

Date & Time: September 15th, 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe, Uganda

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Entebbe Cricket Oval is a touch on the slower side with runs being hard to come by in the middle overs. Although the pacers will get some swing early on, the batters will look to attack them early on. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs, making for a good contest between bat and ball. Wickets in hand will be key for either side, with 140 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s UGA vs KEN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Irfan Karim: Irfan Karim has been in good form for Kenya with two fifties in as many games in the series. With an eye for a big score and form on his side, Karim is surely one to watch out for in today's game.

Batsman

Riazat Ali Khan: Riazat Ali Khan's attacking prowess has been Kenya's go-to option at the top of the order. His form makes him a handy option in your fantasy team and should score some runs in this game.

All-rounder

Dinesh Nakrani: Although Uganda captain Dinesh Nakrani had an off-game in the previous game, he has been fairly consistent with the ball in this tri-series. Given the nature of the pitch, Nakrani should have a decent game and find a spot in most UGA vs KEN Dream11 fantasy teams.

Bowler

Nene Odhiambo: Nene Odhiambo is one of Kenya's best bets with the ball, with his experience also serving him well. His form is quite good and can be banked upon to deliver a few wickets with the ball in hand in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in UGA vs KEN Dream11 Prediction Team

Dinesh Nakrani (UGA): 209 points

Gurdeep Singh (KEN): 204 points

Irfan Karim (KEN): 251 points

Important stats for UGA vs KEN Dream11 Prediction Team

Frank Akankwasa: 5 wickets in 3 matches this series

Dinesh Nakrani: 46 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches this series

Irfan Karim: 125 runs in 2 matches in this series

UGA vs KEN Dream 11 Prediction

UGA vs KEN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Karim, G Singh, S Islam, R Ali Shah, A Obanda, D Nakrani, S Ngoche, F Akankwasa, H Ssenyondo, N Odhiambo and N Odhiambo

Captain: D Nakrani. Vice-captain: I Karim

UGA vs KEN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Karim, R Patel, S Islam, R Ali Shah, A Obanda, D Nakrani, S Ngoche, C Waiswa, H Ssenyondo, N Odhiambo and N Odhiambo

Captain: I Karim. Vice-captain: S Ngoche

Edited by Samya Majumdar