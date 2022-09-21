UGA vs KEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACA T20 Africa T20 2022, Semi-final 1

Uganda (UGA) will square off against Kenya (KEN) in the first semi-final of the ACA T20 Africa T20 2022 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Wednesday, September 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the UGA vs KEN Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Uganda have had a perfect ACA Africa T20 Cup campaign so far. They won all three of their league fixtures and topped Group A with six points. Kenya, on the other hand, won two out of their three league matches and finished second in Group B behind Tanzania.

UGA vs KEN Match Details, ACA Africa T20 Cup

The first semi-final of the ACA T20 Africa T20 2022 will be played on September 21 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The match is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST.

UGA vs KEN, ACA T20 Africa T20 2022, Semi-final 1

Date and Time: 21st September, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

UGA vs KEN Pitch Report

The surface at Willowmoore Park is well balanced, with both bowlers and batters likely to find assistance at various stages. The spinners could prove to be crucial in the middle overs, keeping the batters on their toes.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 139.6

Average second-innings score: 105.6

UGA vs KEN Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Uganda: W-W-W

Kenya: W-L-W

UGA vs KEN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Uganda injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Uganda Probable Playing 11

Deusdedit Muhumuza (c), Kenneth Waiswa, Simon Ssesazi, Alpesh Ramjani, Riazat Ali Shah, Dineshkumar Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Cosmas Kyewatu, Juma Miyaji.

Kenya injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Kenya Probable Playing 11

Rushab Patel, Sukhdeep Singh, Irfan Karim, Rakep Patel, Nelson Odhiambo, Shem Ngoche (c), Lucas Ndandason, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Stephen Biko, Elijah Otieno, Vraj Patel.

UGA vs KEN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Ssesazi (3 matches, 100 runs)

S Ssesazi is a pretty solid wicketkeeper choice for your UGA vs KEN Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 100 runs in three matches, including a wonderful 56-run knock in the last game against Ghana.

Top Batter pick

R Patel (3 matches, 82 runs)

R Patel has been reliable with the bat for Kenya despite failing in the last game against Cameroon. He has 82 runs to his name from three matches.

Top All-rounder pick

L Ndandason (3 matches, 27 runs and 5 wickets)

L Ndandason has been wonderful with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 27 runs and picked up five wickets in three matches so far.

Top Bowler pick

Y Talati (2 matches, 6 wickets)

Y Talati is expected to lead Kenya’s bowling unit, having taken six wickets in just two games.

UGA vs KEN match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ramjani

A Ramjani has scored 87 runs and taken four wickets in two matches. He could prove to be a fine multiplier pick for your UGA vs KEN Dream11 fantasy team.

K Waiswa

K Waiswa could prove to be an interesting all-rounder pick. He has scored 33 runs and scalped seven wickets in three matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for UGA vs KEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points A Ramjani 87 runs and 4 wickets 296 points K Waiswa 33 runs and 7 wickets 283 points Y Talati 6 wickets 234 points J Miyagi 6 wickets 230 points L Ndandason 27 runs and 5 wickets 218 points

UGA vs KEN match expert tips

A Ramjani has been in strong form and could prove to be the X factor for your UGA vs KEN Dream11 fantasy team.

UGA vs KEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi Final 1, Head to Head League

UGA vs KEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Semi Final 1, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: S Ssesazi, S Singh

Batters: A Ramjani (c), R Patel, R Patel

All-rounders: K Waiswa (vc), L Ndandason, R Ali Shah

Bowlers: Y Talati, J Miyagi, S Ngoche

UGA vs KEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi Final 1, Grand League

UGA vs KEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Semi Final 1, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: S Ssesazi, I Karim

Batters: A Ramjani, R Patel, R Patel

All-rounders: K Waiswa, L Ndandason (vc), R Ali Shah

Bowlers: Y Talati (c), J Miyagi, S Ngoche

