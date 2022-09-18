UGA vs MOZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACA T20 Africa Cup, Match 8

Uganda (UGA) will take on Mozambique (MOZ) in the eighth match of the ACA T20 Africa Cup at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday, September 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the UGA vs MOZ Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Uganda won their opening match against Botswana convincingly by eight wickets. Mozambique, on the other hand, started their campaign with a 28-run loss at the hands of Ghana. We can expect a thrilling contest between the two neutral sides on Sunday.

UGA vs MOZ Match Details

The eighth match of the ACA T20 Africa Cup will be played on September 18 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The match is set to take place at 05:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UGA vs MOZ, ACA T20 Africa Cup, Match 8

Date and Time: 18th September, 2022, 05:30 pm IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

UGA vs MOZ Pitch Report

The pitch at Willowmoore Park in Benoni has assisted the bowlers. The batters have struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last five games played at the venue being 114 runs.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 114

Average second-innings score: 100

UGA vs MOZ Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Uganda: W-W-W-L-L

Mozambique: L-W-W-W-W

UGA vs MOZ probable playing 11s for today’s match

UGA injury/team news

No major injury updates.

UGA Probable Playing 11

Brian Masaba (C), Simon Ssesazi, Fred Achelam (WK), Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Pascal Murungi, Juma Miyagi, Frank Nsubuga, Cosmas Kyewuta.

MOZ injury/team news

No major injury updates.

MOZ Probable Playing 11

Filipe Cossa (C), Francisco Couana, Last Emilio (WK), Jose Bulele, Joao Huo, Sanatana Dima, Gomes Gomes, Frederico Carava, Lourenco Simango, Vieira Tembo, Agostinho Navicha.

UGA vs MOZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Last Emilio (1 match, 31 runs, Strike Rate: 129.2)

Emilio scored 31 runs at a strike rate of close to 130 in the last match against Ghana. He is a top-quality batter who could play a big knock in the upcoming match.

Top Batter pick

Simon Ssesazi (1 match, 37 runs, Strike Rate: 94.9)

Ssesazi was the leading run-scorer for Uganda in the first match with 37 runs at a strike rate of 94.9. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Joao Huo (1 match, 28 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 121.7 and Economy Rate: 5.3)

Huo is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. In the last match against Ghana, he scored 28 runs and scalped two wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Cosmas Kyewuta (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 4.8)

Kyewuta bowled pretty well in the last match, scalping one crucial wicket at an economy rate of 4.8. He was the most economical bowler for Uganda.

UGA vs MOZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Alpesh Ramjani

Ramjani could prove to be an essential pick for your fantasy team as he can help you fetch some valuable points with both the bat and ball. In the last match, he scalped four wickets and scored nine runs.

Riazat Ali Shah

Riazat Ali scored an unbeaten 36 at a strike rate of 124-plus in the first match against Botswana. He can also come in handy with the ball.

5 Must-picks with players stats for UGA vs MOZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Alpesh Ramjani 9 runs and 4 wickets in 1 match Joao Huo 28 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match Brian Masaba 15 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match Jose Bulele 43 runs in 1 match Simon Ssesazi 37 runs in 1 match

UGA vs MOZ match expert tips

Jose Bulele

Bulele could be a crucial pick for your UGA vs MOZ fantasy team, as he was in brilliant form with the bat in the last match against Ghana, scoring 43 runs at a strike rate of close to 92.

UGA vs MOZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head to Head League

UGA vs MOZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 8, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Vieira Tembo

Batters: Brian Masaba, Kenneth Waiswa, Simon Ssesazi

All-rounders: Alpesh Ramjani (vc), Riazat Ali Shah (c), Jose Bulele, Joao Huo

Bowlers: Cosmas Kyewuta, Juma Miyagi, Sanatana Dima

UGA vs MOZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

UGA vs MOZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 8, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Last Emilio

Batters: Brian Masaba, Kenneth Waiswa, Simon Ssesazi

All-rounders: Alpesh Ramjani, Riazat Ali Shah, Jose Bulele, Francisco Couana

Bowlers: Frank Nsubuga, Cosmas Kyewuta, Lourenco Simango

