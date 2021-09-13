UGA vs NIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Uganda T20 Tri-series, Match 5

Uganda will take on Nigeria in match number five of the Uganda T20 tri-series at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on Monday.
Uganda come into the game on the back of their first win in the series against Nigeria over the weekend. They will be eyeing another win today, but they will face a Nigerian team who possess a decent squad filled with youth and experience, making for a good contest in Entebbe.
UGA vs NIG Probable Playing 11 Today
Uganda
Arnold Otwani, Saud Islam, Ronak Patel, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani (c), Frank Akankwasa, Fred Achelam (wk), Brian Masaba, Charles Waiswa, Henry Ssenyondo
Nigeria
Daniel Ajekun, Sulaimon Runsewe, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Prosper Useni, Odion Isesele, Peter Aho, Vincent Adewoye, Joshua Ayannaike (c&wk), Mustapha Yussuf, Sesan Adedeji, Mohameed Taiwo
Match Details
UGA vs NIG, Match 5
Date & Time: September 13th, 2021, 12:30 PM IST
Venue: Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe, Uganda
Pitch Report
The pitch is on the slower side with the batsmen having to work hard for their runs. There is ample help on offer for the pacers, who should get the ball to swing around in the powerplay overs. As the match progresses, spin will also play a role, making it difficult for the batsmen in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 120 being par at the venue.
Today’s UGA vs NIG Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Joshua Ayannike: Although Joshua Ayannike hasn't been able to get going for Nigeria, he does possess good technique with the bat. Adding his wicketkeeping skills into the mix makes him a good pick for your fantasy team.
Batsman
Riazat Ali Khan: Riazat Ali Khan has done well in this series, with the Uganda batsman already showing what he is capable of achieving with the bat. Given his form and ability to score big runs, Ali Khan is one to watch out for in this game.
All-rounder
Dinesh Nakrani: Dinesh Nakrani has been the go-to player for Uganda, with the national captain coming up trumps with both bat and ball. His all-round skills are well-suited to the surface, making him a must-have in your UGA vs NIG Dream11 fantasy team.
Bowler
Peter Aho: Peter Aho has done well for Nigeria with the ball, but he hasn't been consistent. Aho will be crucial to their fortunes, with the middle-over phase being key to the outcome of the match.
Top 3 best players to pick in UGA vs NIG Dream11 Prediction Team
Dinesh Nakrani (UGA): 209 points
Frank Akankwasa (UGA): 145 points
Riazat Ali Shah (UGA): 132 points
Important stats for UGA vs NIG Dream11 Prediction Team
Frank Akankwasa: 4 wickets in 2 matches this series
Dinesh Nakrani: 41 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches this series
Prosper Useni: 2 wickets in 2 matches in this series
UGA vs NIG Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Ayannike, S Adedeji, R Ali Shah, S Islam, P Useni, V Adewoye, B Masaba, D Nakrani, P Aho, F Akankwasa, D Muhumuza
Captain: D Nakrani. Vice-captain: R Ali Shah
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Runsewe, D Ajeku, R Ali Shah, S Islam, P Useni, V Adewoye, B Masaba, D Nakrani, P Aho, F Akankwasa, H Ssenyondo
Captain: D Nakrani. Vice-captain: P Useni