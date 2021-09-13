UGA vs NIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Uganda T20 Tri-series, Match 5

Uganda will take on Nigeria in match number five of the Uganda T20 tri-series at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on Monday.

Uganda come into the game on the back of their first win in the series against Nigeria over the weekend. They will be eyeing another win today, but they will face a Nigerian team who possess a decent squad filled with youth and experience, making for a good contest in Entebbe.

UGA vs NIG Probable Playing 11 Today

Uganda

Arnold Otwani, Saud Islam, Ronak Patel, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani (c), Frank Akankwasa, Fred Achelam (wk), Brian Masaba, Charles Waiswa, Henry Ssenyondo

Nigeria

Daniel Ajekun, Sulaimon Runsewe, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Prosper Useni, Odion Isesele, Peter Aho, Vincent Adewoye, Joshua Ayannaike (c&wk), Mustapha Yussuf, Sesan Adedeji, Mohameed Taiwo

Match Details

UGA vs NIG, Match 5

Date & Time: September 13th, 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe, Uganda

Pitch Report

The pitch is on the slower side with the batsmen having to work hard for their runs. There is ample help on offer for the pacers, who should get the ball to swing around in the powerplay overs. As the match progresses, spin will also play a role, making it difficult for the batsmen in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 120 being par at the venue.

Today’s UGA vs NIG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Joshua Ayannike: Although Joshua Ayannike hasn't been able to get going for Nigeria, he does possess good technique with the bat. Adding his wicketkeeping skills into the mix makes him a good pick for your fantasy team.

Batsman

Riazat Ali Khan: Riazat Ali Khan has done well in this series, with the Uganda batsman already showing what he is capable of achieving with the bat. Given his form and ability to score big runs, Ali Khan is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Dinesh Nakrani: Dinesh Nakrani has been the go-to player for Uganda, with the national captain coming up trumps with both bat and ball. His all-round skills are well-suited to the surface, making him a must-have in your UGA vs NIG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Peter Aho: Peter Aho has done well for Nigeria with the ball, but he hasn't been consistent. Aho will be crucial to their fortunes, with the middle-over phase being key to the outcome of the match.

Top 3 best players to pick in UGA vs NIG Dream11 Prediction Team

Dinesh Nakrani (UGA): 209 points

Frank Akankwasa (UGA): 145 points

Riazat Ali Shah (UGA): 132 points

Important stats for UGA vs NIG Dream11 Prediction Team

Frank Akankwasa: 4 wickets in 2 matches this series

Dinesh Nakrani: 41 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches this series

Prosper Useni: 2 wickets in 2 matches in this series

UGA vs NIG Dream 11 Prediction

UGA vs NIG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Ayannike, S Adedeji, R Ali Shah, S Islam, P Useni, V Adewoye, B Masaba, D Nakrani, P Aho, F Akankwasa, D Muhumuza

Captain: D Nakrani. Vice-captain: R Ali Shah

UGA vs NIG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Runsewe, D Ajeku, R Ali Shah, S Islam, P Useni, V Adewoye, B Masaba, D Nakrani, P Aho, F Akankwasa, H Ssenyondo

Captain: D Nakrani. Vice-captain: P Useni

Edited by Samya Majumdar