UGA vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC Challenge League B, Match 21

The 21st match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will see Uganda (UGA) squaring off against Singapore (SIN) at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon on Monday, February 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the UGA vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Uganda have won five of their last six matches. They won their last match against Bahrain by 52 runs. Singapore, on the other hand, have won none of their last seven matches of the tournament.

The two teams recently played a head-to-head match which was won by Uganda. Singapore smashed 82 runs and Uganda chased the target in 17.5 overs with 7 wickets remaining.

UGA vs SIN Match Details

The 21st match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will be played on February 10 at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UGA vs SIN, 21st Match

Date and Time: 10th February, 2025, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings.

UGA vs SIN Form Guide

UGA - Won 5 of their last 6 matches

SIN - Won 0 of their last 7 matches

UGA vs SIN Probable Playing XI

UGA Playing XI

No injury updates

Riazat Ali Shah ©, Robinson Obuya, Raghav Dhawan, Shrideep Mangela, Fred Achelam (wk), Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba, Juma Miyagi, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo

SIN Playing XI

No injury updates

Aritra Dutta, Rohan Rangarajan, Rezza Gaznavi, Aman Desai (wk), Manpreet Singh ©, Pranav Sudarshan, Amartya Kaul, Riaan Naik, Akshay Puri, Harsha Bharadwaj, Aahan Achar

UGA vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Singh

M Singh is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. He has smashed 55 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last five matches. A Desai is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

R Ali Shah

S Mangela and R Ali Shah are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. R Ali Shah is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent franchise cricket matches. He has smashed 245 runs in the last five matches. R Obuya is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

A Ramjani

D Nakrani and A Ramjani are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. A Ramjani will bat in the middle order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. He has taken 10 wickets and smashed 105 runs in the last five matches. J Prakash is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

C Kyewuta

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Miyagi and C Kyewuta. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. C Kyewuta has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 7 wickets in the last three matches. H Ssenyondo is another good bowler pick for today's match.

UGA vs SIN match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ramjani

A Ramjani is the most crucial pick from Uganda as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has taken 10 wickets and smashed 105 runs in the last five matches.

D Nakrani

D Nakrani is another crucial pick from the Uganda squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has taken 8 wickets and smashed 145 runs in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for UGA vs SIN, 21st Match

J Prakash

H Ssenyondo

D Nakrani

A Ramjani

C Kyewuta

Uganda vs Singapore Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Uganda vs Singapore Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Singh

Batters: R Ali Shah, S Mangela, R Obuya

All-rounders: D Nakrani, A Ramjani, J Prakash

Bowlers: H Ssenyondo, B Hassan, J Miyagi, C Kyewuta

Uganda vs Singapore Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Singh, A Desai

Batters: R Ali Shah, R Dhawan

All-rounders: D Nakrani, A Ramjani, J Prakash

Bowlers: H Ssenyondo, B Hassan, J Miyagi, C Kyewuta

