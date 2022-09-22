UGA vs TAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACA T20 Africa Cup, Final

Uganda (UGA) will lock horns with Tanzania (TAN) in the final of the ACA T20 Africa Cup at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on September 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the UGA vs TAN Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Uganda won all three of their league stage matches and finished atop Group A. They then won the first semi-final against Kenya by three wickets. Tanzania also won all three of their league stage matches and topped Group B before beating Botswana by four wickets in the semi-finals.

UGA vs TAN Match Details, ACA T20 Africa Cup

The 26th match of the ACA T20 Africa Cup will be played at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Thursday, September 22. The match is set to take place at 07:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UGA vs TAN, ACA T20 Africa Cup, Final

Date and Time: 22nd September 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

UGA vs TAN Pitch Report

The track at Willowmoore Park is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. But the pacers could trouble the batters due to the double paced nature of the pitch. All of the last three matches played at the venue have been won by teams bowling first.

Last 3 Matches (previous tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 128

Average second-innings score: 130

UGA vs TAN Form Guide (Previous Matches)

UGA: W-W-W

TAN: W-W-W

UGA vs TAN probable playing 11s for today’s match

UGA injury/team news

No major injury updates.

UGA Probable Playing 11

Simon Ssesazi, Brian Masaba, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Pascal Murungi, Fred Achelam, Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga.

TAN injury/team news

No major injury updates.

TAN Probable Playing 11

Ivan Selemani, Salum Jumbe, Abhik Patwa, Jitin Singh, Amal Rajeevan, Akhil Anil, Kassimu Nossoro, Harsheed Chohan, Mohamed Omari Kitunda, Yalinde Nkanya, Ally Mpeka.

UGA vs TAN Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Amal Rajeevan (4 matches, 102 runs, Strike Rate: 129.11)

Amal has been a phenomenal wicketkeeper-batter, smashing 102 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 129.11.

Top Batter Pick

Alpesh Ramjani (4 matches, 100 runs, Strike Rate: 140.85)

Alpesh has scored a total of 100 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 140.85. He is a hard-hitting batter who could prove to be a great utility pick on Thursday.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kassimu Nossoro (4 matches, 89 runs and 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 127.14 and Economy Rate: 5.60)

Kassimu has been regularly contributing with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 89 runs while also picking up eight wickets in four matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Juma Miyagi (4 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.25)

Juma has been one of the top bowlers in the tournament, scalping eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.25. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs in the summit clash.

UGA vs TAN match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Kassimu Nossoro

Kassimu has been one of the most consistent performers in the tournament, making effective contributions on all fronts, including fielding.

Kenneth Waiswa

Kenneth has been in fine form in the ACA T20 Africa Cup, contributing equally with both the bat and ball.

5 Must-pick players with stats for UGA vs TAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Kassimu Nossoro 89 runs and 8 wickets in 4 matches Juma Miyagi 8 wickets in 4 matches Alpesh Ramjani 100 runs in 4 matches Kenneth Waiswa 33 runs and 8 wickets in 4 matches Riazat Ali Shah 124 runs in 4 matches

UGA vs TAN match expert tips

Kassimu Nossoro could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball in the UGA vs TAN game.

UGA vs TAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Head to Head League

UGA vs TAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 26, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Amal Rajeevan

Batters: Alpesh Ramjani, Ivan Selemani, Abhik Patwa

All-rounders: Salum Jumbe, Kassimu Nossoro (vc), Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah (c)

Bowlers: Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Harsheed Chohan

UGA vs TAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Grand League

UGA vs TAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 26, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Simon Ssesazi

Batters: Alpesh Ramjani, Abhik Patwa, Brian Masaba

All-rounders: Kassimu Nossoro (c), Kenneth Waiswa (vc), Riazat Ali Shah, Akhil Anil

Bowlers: Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Yalinde Nkanya

