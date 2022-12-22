UGA vs TAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Tri Nations T20 Cup, Match 16

Uganda will be up against Tanzania in the 16th match (UGA vs TAN) of the Tri Nations T20 Cup at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda on Thursday, December 22. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the UGA vs TAN Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Uganda have won seven of their nine matches and are placed at the top of the points table. They won their last match against Rwanda by seven wickets.

Tanzania, on the other hand, have won six of their nine matches and are second in the points table. They won their last match against Rwanda by 31 runs.

UGA vs TAN Match Details

The 16th match of the Tri Nations T20 Cup will be played on Dec 22 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda. The match is set to take place at 5:15 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UGA vs TAN, Tri Nations T20 Cup, Match 16

Date and Time: 22 December, 2022, 5:15 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda.

UGA vs TAN Pitch Report

The track at the Gahanga International Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The last four matches out of five played here have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 100

Average second innings score: 110

UGA vs TAN Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Uganda: W-W-L

Tanzania: W-W-W

UGA vs TAN probable playing 11s for today’s match

UGA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

UGA Probable Playing 11

Brian Masaba, Cosmas Kyewuta, Cyrus Kakuru, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Joseph Baguma, Juma Miyagi, Kenneth Waiswa, Roger Mukasa, Ronald Lutaaya, Simon Ssesazi.

TAN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

TAN Probable Playing 11

Abhik Patwa, Ivan Selemani, Abdallah Jabiri, Amal Rajeevan, Kassim Nassoro, SanjayKumar Thakor, Akhil Anil, Salum Jumbe, Ally Kimote, Mohamed Issa, Yalinde Nkanya.

UGA vs TAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Simon Ssesazi (9 matches, 204 runs, Strike Rate: 151.11)

Simon is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the middle order. He has scored 204 runs at a strike rate of 151.11 in nine matches.

Top Batter pick

Kassimu Nassoro (9 matches, 86 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 71.67 and Economy Rate: 6.56)

Kassimu is a reliable batter who can also contribute with the ball. He has scored 86 runs in nine matches while also scalping seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.56.

Top All-rounder pick

Salum Ally (9 matches, 48 runs, and 15 wickets, Strike Rate: 80.00 and Economy Rate: 8.34)

Salum has picked up 15 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 8.34 while also scoring 48 runs. He is surely a must-have pick in this game.

Top Bowler pick

Henry Ssenyondo (9 matches, 17 wickets, and 13 runs, Economy Rate: 4.14 and Strike Rate: 81.25)

Henry has picked up 17 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 4.14 while scoring 13 runs. His ability to pick up wickets in bulk makes him a lock pick in this game.

UGA vs TAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Salum Ally

Salum is a dependable bet for the captaincy as he has been phenomenal in the tournament so far. He has picked up 15 wickets while scoring 48 runs in nine matches.

Henry Ssenyondo

Henry could prove to be the difference between the two teams on Thursday. He has picked up 17 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 4.14 while also scoring 13 runs.

5 Must-picks with players stats for UGA vs TAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Frank Nsubuga - 15 wickets and 71 runs in 9 matches

Henry Ssenyondo - 13 runs and 17 wickets in 9 matches

Salum Ally - 48 runs and 15 wickets in 9 matches

Joseph Baguma - 27 runs and 12 wickets in 9 matches

Juma Miyagi - 48 runs and 11 wickets in 7 matches

UGA vs TAN match expert tips

Frank Nsubuga could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

UGA vs TAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Head-to-Head League

UGA vs TAN Dream11 Prediction - Tri Nations T20 Cup

Wicketkeeper: Simon Ssesazi

Batters: Ronald Lutaaya, Kassimu Nassoro, Kenneth Waiswa

All-rounders: Juma Miyagi, Joseph Baguma, Salum Ally, SanjayKumar Thakor

Bowlers: Yalinde Maurice Nkanya, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo

UGA vs TAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Grand League

UGA vs TAN Dream11 Prediction - Tri Nations T20 Cup

Wicketkeeper: Amal Rajeevan

Batters: Ivan Selemani, Ronald Lutaaya, Kassimu Nassoro

All-rounders: Juma Miyagi, Joseph Baguma, Salum Ally, SanjayKumar Thakor

Bowlers: Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Ally Kimote.

