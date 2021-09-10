UGA vs KEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Uganda T20 Tri-series 2021, Match 1

Uganda will take on Kenya in the first match of the Uganda T20 tri-series at the Entebbe Cricket Oval on Friday.

Uganda don’t have a great T20I record. Their win-loss record currently stands at 3-7 after 10 T20Is. Kenya, on the other hand, have been around on the international circuit for a while now. They have played 38 T20Is, winning 15 times. Kenya last played an international game back in October 2019.

UGA vs KEN Probable Playing 11 Today

Uganda: Arnold Otwani, Saud Islam, Ronak Patel, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (c), Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Fred Achelam (wk), Bilal Hassan, Henry Ssenyondo, Charles Waiswa

Kenya: Rushab Patel, Alex Obanda, Irfan Karim (wk), Nelson Odhiambo, Dominic Wesonga, Shem Ngoche (c), Emmanuel Bundi, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Eugene Ochieng, Vraj Patel, Peter Langat

Match Details

UGA vs KEN

Date and Time: September 10th 2021, 12.30 PM IST

Venue: Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe, Uganda

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Entebbe Cricket Oval is likely to be a good one to bat on. The ball should come on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. There might be some help available for the bowlers as well. While the new ball might move around a touch, the spinners may find some turn as well.

Today’s UGA vs KEN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Irfan Karim – The Kenyan stumper has a decent record in T20Is. He has mustered 286 runs at an average of 22, including a couple of fifties.

Batsmen

Alex Obanda – Obanda has the ability to play substantial knocks. He has amassed 381 runs at a strike rate of 105.24 in his T20I career so far.

Ronak Patel – The 33-year-old has featured in three T20Is, scoring 71 runs and getting dismissed just once. He boasts a good List A record as well.

All-rounders

Shem Ngoche – The Kenya skipper has picked up 35 wickets in his T20I career at an economy rate of 6.77. He can also be handy with the bat.

Riazat Ali Shah – The seam-bowling all-rounder has played just seven T20Is, scoring 196 runs at a strike rate of 141.00. On the bowling front, he has taken four wickets.

Bowlers

Nelson Odhiambo – The 32-year-old pacer has taken 11 wickets from 14 innings in T20Is.

Henry Ssenyondo – Ssenyondo is a wicket-taking bowler. He took five wickets in three games in the unofficial ODI series.

Top 5 best players to pick in UGA vs KEN Dream11 Prediction Team

Shem Ngoche (KEN)

Riazat Ali Shah (UGA)

Rushab Patel (UGA)

Alex Obanda (KEN)

Nelson Odhiambo (KEN)

Important stats for UGA vs KEN Dream11 Prediction Team

Shem Ngoche: 107 runs & 35 wickets; SR – 90.67 & ER – 6.77

Alex Obanda: 381 runs; SR – 105.24

Riazat Ali Shah: 196 runs & 4 wickets; SR – 141.00 & ER – 8.15

Dinesh Nakrani: 70 runs & 7 wickets; SR – 92.10 ER – 7.13

UGA vs KEN Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Uganda vs Kenya - Uganda T20 Tri-Series 2021 Match 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Irfan Karim, Arnold Otwani, Alex Obanda, Ronak Patel, Rushab Patel, Shem Ngoche, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Nelson Odhiambo, Henry Ssenyondo, Nehemiah Odhiambo

Captain: Shem Ngoche. Vice-captain: Riazat Ali Shah

Dream11 Team for Uganda vs Kenya - Uganda T20 Tri-Series 2021 Match 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Irfan Karim, Fred Achelam, Alex Obanda, Kenneth Waiswa, Ronak Patel, Shem Ngoche, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Nelson Odhiambo, Emmanuel Bundi, Charles Waiswa

Captain: Dinesh Nakrani. Vice-captain: Alex Obanda

Edited by Samya Majumdar