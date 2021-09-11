UGA vs NIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Uganda T20 Tri-series, Match 4

Uganda will take on Nigeria in match number four of the Uganda T20 tri-series at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on Saturday.

Uganda had their first game washed out before losing to Kenya. They couldn’t chase 152 and lost by 22 runs. Meanwhile, this will Nigeria’s second game of the tri-series, with the Nigerians opening their campaign earlier in the day. They played their last T20I in 2019. Nigeria have played a total of nine T20Is, winning just two.

UGA vs NIG Probable Playing 11 Today

Uganda: Arnold Otwani, Saud Islam, Ronak Patel, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Fred Achelam (wk), Brian Masaba (c), Bilal Hassan, Henry Ssenyondo

Nigeria: Daniel Ajekun, Sulaimon Runsewe, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Prosper Useni, Odion Isesele, Joseph Adedeji, Isaac Okpe, Vincent Adewoye, Joshua Ayannaike (wk), Sylvester Okpe, Mohameed Taiwo

Match Details

UGA vs NIG

Date & Time: September 11th 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe, Uganda

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Entebbe Cricket Oval is a good one to bat on. The only completed game of the series saw Kenya score 151 before successfully defending it. As far as the bowlers are concerned, there could be some turn and movement available off the surface.

Today’s UGA vs NIG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Fred Achelam – The Uganda stumper is safe behind the stumps and is a handy batter lower down the order.

Batsmen

Saud Islam – Uganda's Islam batted really well in the last game, scoring a fluent 61. But he didn’t get enough support from the other end.

Chimezie Onwuzulike – The 34-year-old Nigeria batter is the leading run-getter for his side in T20Is. He has scored 122 runs in nine games.

All-rounders

Riazat Ali Shah – The seam-bowling all-rounder has a good T20I record. He fared well with the bat in the last game, scoring 31.

Isaac Okpe – Okpe is someone who can have an impact with both the bat and ball. He could be a key player for Nigeria today.

Bowlers

Sylvester Okpe – The 20-year-old off-spinner has taken six wickets at an economy rate of 7.62.

Henry Ssenyondo – Ssenyondo bowled a good spell against Kenya. He picked up two wickets for 25 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in UGA vs NIG Dream11 Prediction Team

Saud Islam (UGA): 83 points

Dinesh Nakrani (UGA): 79 points

Riazat Ali Shah (UGA): 61 points

Isaac Okpe (NIG): Yet to play in the series

Chimezie Onwuzulike (NIG): Yet to play in the series

Important stats for UGA vs NIG Dream11 Prediction Team

Saud Islam: 61 runs in one game; SR – 124.48 (This series)

Dinesh Nakrani: 2 wickets in one game; ER – 5.00 (This series)

Chimezie Onwuzulike: 122 runs; SR – 96.82 (T20I career)

Sylvester Okpe: 6 wickets; ER – 7.62 (T20I career)

UGA vs NIG Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Uganda vs Nigeria - Uganda T20 Tri-Series 2021 Match 4.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Fred Achelam, Sesan Adedeji, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Daniel Ajekun, Saud Islam, Isaac Okpe, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Sylvester Okpe, Bilal Hassan, Henry Ssenyondo

Captain: Riazat Ali Shah. Vice-captain: Isaac Okpe

Dream11 Team for Uganda vs Nigeria - Uganda T20 Tri-Series 2021 Match 4.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joshua Ayannaike, Sesan Adedeji, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Ronak Patel, Saud Islam, Isaac Okpe, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Sylvester Okpe, Bilal Hassan, Henry Ssenyondo

Captain: Dinesh Nakrani. Vice-captain: Chimezie Onwuzulike

Edited by Samya Majumdar