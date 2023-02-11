UKM - KPT vs Northern Strikers - Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Super Series

UKM - KPT (UKM) will take on Northern Strikers (NS) in the seventh match of the MCA T20 Super Series at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, February 12. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the UKM vs NS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

UKM – KPT did not have a great start to the tournament. They lost their first two matches before beating Thunderstorm Outlanders by 13 runs (D/L method) in their last encounter.

Meanwhile, Northern Strikers have begun the season well. They have won two out of their three games and will be looking to build on this start.

UKM vs NS, Match Details

The seventh match of the MCA T20 Super Series between UKM - KPT and Northern Strikers will be played on February 12, 2023, at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 7.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UKM vs NS

Date & Time: February 12th 2023, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur has been a decent one to bat on. However, the bowlers have consistently been on top and have kept teams to low totals. It's the spinners who have made a big impact and they will continue to hold the key.

UKM vs NS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

UKM - KPT: L, L, W

Northern Strikers: W, L, W

UKM vs NS Probable Playing 11 today

UKM - KPT Team News

No major injury concerns.

UKM - KPT Probable Playing XI: Ajeb Khan, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Ahmad Faiz (c & wk), Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal, Muhammad Faiq Haika, Arief Yusof, Fitri Sham, Sirdaus Asri, Syazrul Idrus, Zulamry Mohdin, and Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal.

Northern Strikers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Northern Strikers Probable Playing XI: Muhammad Amir Azim (c), Virandeep Singh, Vijay Unni, Aslam Khan Malik, Wan Muhammad (wk), Rahim Khan Malik, Abdul Rashid Ahad, Mohammad Afiq, Ibrahim Zahid, Muhammad Nur Fakhrul, and Muhammad Khairullah.

Today’s UKM vs NS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Virandeep Singh (3 matches, 145 runs, 2 wickets)

Virandeep Singh is in top form with the bat and is the leading run-getter in this tournament. She has amassed 145 runs at an average of 48.33 and a strike-rate of 174.70. He has chipped in with a couple of wickets with the ball as well.

Top Batter Pick

Muhammad Amir Azim (3 matches, 56 runs)

Muhammad Amir Azim has got some good starts in this competition. He has mustered 56 runs in three innings and has a strike-rate of 119.15.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal (3 matches, 28 runs, 2 wickets)

Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal can chip in and make useful all-round contributions. He has scored 28 runs and has two scalps to his name.

Top Bowler Pick

Rahim Khan Malik (3 matches, 5 wickets)

Rahim Khan Malik has been in excellent bowling form. The NS off-spinner has taken five wickets in three games and has an economy rate of 4.25.

UKM vs NS match captain and vice-captain choices

Vijay Unni (3 matches, 54 runs, 7 wickets)

Vijay Unni has had a big all-round impact in this tournament. He is at the top of the wicket charts and has returned with seven wickets at an economy rate of 3.75. He has scored 54 runs in three outings.

Ajeb Khan (3 matches, 73 runs, 2 wickets)

Ajeb Khan has been very effective with both bat and ball. The leg-spinning all-rounder has made 73 runs while striking at 125.86. With the ball, he has two wickets at an economy of 7.50.

5 Must-picks with player stats for UKM vs NS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Vijay Unni 54 runs & 7 wickets in 3 matches Virandeep Singh 145 runs & 2 wickets in 3 matches Ajeb Khan 73 runs & 2 wickets in 3 matches Rahim Khan Malik 5 wickets in 3 matches Mohammad Haziq Aiman 59 runs in 3 matches

UKM vs NS match expert tips

Both teams have players who have made impactful all-round performances and they will be crucial. The likes of Ajeb Khan, Virandeep Singh, Vijay Unni and Rahim Khan Malik will be the ones to watch out for.

UKM vs NS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for UKM - KPT vs Northern Strikers - MCA T20 Super Series.

Wicketkeeper: Virandeep Singh

Batters: Muhammad Amir Azim, Aslam Khan Malik, Mohammad Haziq Aiman

All-rounders: Muhammad Nur Fakhrul, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal, Ajeb Khan

Bowlers: Rahim Khan Malik, Vijay Unni, Syazrul Idrus, Fitri Sham

UKM vs NS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for UKM - KPT vs Northern Strikers - MCA T20 Super Series.

Wicketkeepers: Virandeep Singh, Wan Muhammad, Ahmad Faiz

Batters: Muhammad Amir Azim, Aslam Khan Malik, Mohammad Haziq Aiman

All-rounders: Ajeb Khan

Bowlers: Rahim Khan Malik, Vijay Unni, Syazrul Idrus, Fitri Sham

