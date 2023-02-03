UKM vs SOH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash 2023, Match 4

The 4th match of the MCA T10 Bash 2023 will see UKM-KPT (UKM) squaring off against the Southern Hitters (SOH) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, February 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the UKM vs SOH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Southern Hitters lost their last match against the Thunderstorm Outlanders by 7 runs. UKM-KPT, on the other hand, will be playing their first match as their last fixture was abandoned due to rain.

The Southern Hitters will fight it out to win the match, but UKM-KPT are expected to prevail this nail-biting encounter.

UKM vs SOH Match Details

The 4th match of the MCA T10 Bash 2023 will be played on February 3 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UKM vs SOH, Match 4

Date and Time: 3rd February 2023, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch is likely to provide assistance to the bowlers. However, the fresh pitch might force the teams to choose to chase down the score after winning the toss. The last fixture played on this pitch was between Thunderstorm Outlanders and Southern Hitters, where a total of 114 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

UKM vs SOH Form Guide

UKM - N/R

SOH - L

UKM vs SOH Probable Playing XI

UKM Playing XI

No injury updates

Ahmad Faiz (c), Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (wk), Muhammad Haziq Aiman, Ajeb Khan, Arief Yusof, Muhammad Faiz Ahmad Nasir, Fitri Sham, Haiqal Khair, Kishan Kumar Ananthan, Lokman Nur Hakim, Syazrul Ezat

SOH Playing XI

No injury updates

Syed Aziz (c), Muhammad Aiman Zaquan, Saifullah Malik, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Devin Sehar, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Amirul Syahmi, Nazril Rahman, Anwar Rahman, Hairil Harisan (wk), Mohamad Asyraf Azmi Mohamed Aslam

UKM vs SOH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Hairal

M Hairal is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Hazalan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Z Zulkifle

A Faiz and Z Zulkifle are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Rahman played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Aziz

A Malek and S Aziz are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. F Nasir is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Zarbani

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Zarbani and F Sham. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Khair is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

UKM vs SOH match captain and vice-captain choices

A Malek

A Malek will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He took 2 wickets in the last match.

S Aziz

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Aziz as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 9 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for UKM vs SOH, Match 4

S Aziz

A Malek

A Faiz

Z Zulkifle

N Rahman

UKM-KPT vs Southern Hitters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

UKM-KPT vs Southern Hitters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Hairal

Batters: A Faiz, N Rahman, Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: A Malek, S Aziz, F Nasir

Bowlers: M Zarbani, M A Rahman, H Khair, F Sham

UKM-KPT vs Southern Hitters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Hairal

Batters: A Faiz, N Rahman, Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: A Malek, S Aziz, F Nasir, M Aiman

Bowlers: M Zarbani, M A Rahman, F Sham

