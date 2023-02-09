UKM - KPT vs Southern Hitters - Dream11 Prediction

UKM - KPT will take on Southern Hitters (SOH) in the fourth match of the MCA T20 Super Series at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, February 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the UKM vs SOH Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

UKM – KPT started off the season with a loss. They were bowled out for 85 runs against Northern Strikers and lost with 12.4 overs to spare. On the other hand, Southern Hitters beat Thunderstorm Outlanders as they hunted down 119 with 37 balls remaining and eight wickets in hand.

UKM vs SOH, Match Details

The 4th match of the MCA T20 Super Series between UKM - KPT and Southern Hitters will be played on February 9, 2023, at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 12.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UKM vs SOH

Date & Time: February 9, 2023, 12.00 pm IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The first two games of the tournament at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur have been low-scoring affairs. The bowlers have dominated proceedings with the teams batting first being bowled out for scores of 118 and 85.

However, the pitch is likely to be a lot better to bat on and bigger scores may be on the cards.

UKM vs SOH Probable Playing 11 today

UKM - KPT Team News

No major injury concerns.

UKM - KPT Probable Playing XI: Ajeb Khan, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Faiz Nasir, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal, Ahmad Faiz (wk), Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Zulamry Mohdin, Kishan Kumar Ananthan, Syazrul Idrus, Muhammad Muqri Jafri, and Haiqal Khair.

Southern Hitters Team News

No major injury concerns.

Southern Hitters Probable Playing XI: Sharvin Muniandy, Zubaidi Zulkifle (c), Syed Aziz, Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani, Muhammad Luqman Hakimi, Thilina Chamoth, Mohamad Asyraf Azmi Aslam, Md Sulaiman-Ali, Mohammad Hakim Harisan (wk), and Devin Harendra Sehar.

Today’s UKM vs SOH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ahmad Faiz (1 match, 13 runs)

Ahmad Faiz is one of the premier batters for UKM and he got a decent start in the last game. He made 13 and is very safe behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Zubaidi Zulkifle (1 match, 41 runs)

Zubaidi Zulkifle batted magnificently in SOH’s first fixture of the tournament. He scored 41 off just 20 balls where he belted six fours and two sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Syed Aziz (1 match, 2 runs, 1 wicket)

Syed Aziz did not make an impact with the bat but he bowled decently. He took one wicket and gave away 28 runs in his four-over spell.

Top Bowler Pick

Thilina Chamoth (1 match, 3 wickets)

Thilina Chamoth was superb with the ball in the last encounter. He returned with figures of 4-1-17-3 and he will be the bowler to watch out for.

UKM vs SOH match captain and vice-captain choices

Sharvin Muniandy (1 match, 46 runs)

Sharvin Muniandy looked in fine touch in the last game as he scored 46 off 33 balls. His knock included two fours and three sixes. He can also be handy with the bat.

Md Sulaiman-Ali (1 match, 4 wickets)

Md Sulaiman-Ali was the leading wicket-taker for SOH in the game against TO. He took 4/26 from 3.2 overs and could be a big threat with the ball.

5 Must-picks with player stats for UKM vs SOH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Sharvin Muniandy 46 runs in 1 match Md Sulaiman-Ali 4 wickets in 1 match Thilina Chamoth 3 wickets in 1 match Zubaidi Zulkifle 46 runs in 1 match Ahmad Faiz 13 runs in 1 match

UKM vs SOH match expert tips

Southern Hitters have some big names and are the in-form team. Thus, expect their players to rise and produce big performances. Thus, the likes of Zubaidi Zulkifle, Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Md Sulaiman-Ali, and Thilina Chamoth will be the ones to watch out for.

UKM vs SOH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for UKM - KPT vs Southern Hitters - MCA T20 Super Series.

Wicketkeeper: Ahmad Faiz

Batters: Zubaidi Zulkifle, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Muhammad Muqri Jafri

All-rounders: Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Ajeb Khan

Bowlers: Md Sulaiman-Ali, Muhammad Luqman Hakimi, Thilina Chamoth, Syazrul Idrus

UKM vs SOH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for UKM - KPT vs Southern Hitters - MCA T20 Super Series.

Wicketkeeper: Ahmad Faiz

Batters: Zubaidi Zulkifle

All-rounders: Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Abdul Rehman, Faiz Nasir, Ajeb Khan

Bowlers: Md Sulaiman-Ali, Mohamad Asyraf Azmi Aslam, Thilina Chamoth, Syazrul Idrus

