UKM vs SOH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash 2023, Match 9

The ninth game of the MCA T10 Bash 2023 will see UKM-KPT (UKM) square off against Southern Hitters (SOH) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (February 6). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the UKM vs SOH Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Southern Hitters have won one of their last four games, while UKM-KPT have won one of their last three. The Southern Hitters will look to win the game, but UKM-KPT are expected to prevail.

UKM vs SOH Match Details

The ninth game of the MCA T10 Bash 2023 will be played on February 6 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 7:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UKM vs SOH, Match 9

Date and Time: February 6, 2023; 7:00 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept will be able to score. Both teams will likely prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last game here between Thunderstorm Outlanders and Southern Hitters saw 156 runs scored for the loss of four wickets.

UKM vs SOH Form Guide

UKM - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

SOH - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

UKM vs SOH Probable Playing XIs

UKM

No injury updates

Ahmad Faiz (c), Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (wk), Muhammad Haziq Aiman, Ajeb Khan, Arief Yusof, Muhammad Faiz Ahmad Nasir, Fitri Sham, Haiqal Khair, Kishan Kumar Ananthan, Lokman Nur Hakim, Syazrul Ezat

SOH

No injury updates

Syed Aziz (c), Muhammad Aiman Zaquan, Saifullah Malik, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Devin Sehar, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Amirul Syahmi, Nazril Rahman, Anwar Rahman, Hairil Harisan (wk), Mohamad Asyraf Azmi Mohamed Aslam

UKM vs SOH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Hazalan

Hazalan is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. M Hairal is another good pick.

Batters

Z Zulkifle

A Faiz and Zulkifle are the two best batter picks. N Rahman played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

S Aziz

A Malek and Aziz are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Khan is another good pick.

Bowlers

F Sham

The top bowler picks are M Zarbani and F Sham. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. L Nur Hakim is another good pick.

UKM vs SOH match captain and vice-captain choices

F Sham

Sham bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He scored 44 runs and took four wickets in the last three games.

S Aziz

As the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Aziz the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 68 runs and taken two wickets in the last four games.

Five Must-Picks for UKM vs SOH, Match 9

S Aziz

A Malek

A Faiz

Z Zulkifle

F Sham

UKM-KPT vs Southern Hitters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

UKM-KPT vs Southern Hitters Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Hazalan

Batters: A Faiz, N Rahman, Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: A Malek, S Aziz, A Khan

Bowlers: M Zarbani, L Nur Hakim, K Kumar, F Sham

UKM-KPT vs Southern Hitters Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Hazalan

Batters: A Faiz, Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: A Malek, S Aziz, A Khan

Bowlers: M Zarbani, L Nur Hakim, K Kumar, F Sham, M A Rahman

