UKM vs TO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash 2023, Match 11

The 11th match of the MCA T10 Bash 2023 will see UKM-KPT (UKM) squaring off against Thunderstorm Outlanders (TO) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, February 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the UKM vs TO Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Thunderstorm Outlanders have won two of their last four matches. UKM-KPT, on the other hand, have won only one of their last four matches.

UKM-KPT will give it their all to win the match, but Thunderstorm Outlanders are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

UKM vs TO Match Details

The 11th match of the MCA T10 Bash 2023 will be played on February 6 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 11:40 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UKM vs TO, Match 11

Date and Time: February 6, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Thunderstorm Outlanders and Southern Hitters, where a total of 156 runs were scored at a loss of four wickets.

UKM vs TO Form Guide

UKM - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

TO - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

UKM vs TO Probable Playing XI

UKM Playing XI

No injury updates

Ahmad Faiz (c), Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (wk), Muhammad Haziq Aiman, Ajeb Khan, Arief Yusof, Muhammad Faiz Ahmad Nasir, Fitri Sham, Haiqal Khair, Kishan Kumar Ananthan, Lokman Nur Hakim, Syazrul Ezat

TO Playing XI

No injury updates

Akbar-Ali, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Hasan Masood, Ariff Jamaluddin (c), Saleh Shadman, Syed Rehmanatullah (wk), Arslan Shabir-Sandhu, Prashant Pawar, Arif Ullah, Dilawar Abbas, Vishwa Lakruwan

UKM vs TO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Rehmanatullah

S Rehmanatullah is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Hazalan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Kumar

A Faiz and R Kumar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Irfan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Shabir

A Jamaluddin and A Shabir are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

F Sham

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Nur Hakim and F Sham. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Pawar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

UKM vs TO match captain and vice-captain choices

A Shabir

A Shabir will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 66 runs and taken four wickets in the last four matches.

F Sham

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make F Sham as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 44 runs and taken four wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for UKM vs TO, Match 11

A Jamaluddin

F Sham

L Nur Hakim

R Kumar

A Shabir

UKM-KPT vs Thunderstorm Outlanders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

UKM-KPT vs Thunderstorm Outlanders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Rehmanatullah

Batters: A Faiz, R Kumar

All-rounders: A Jamaluddin, A Khan, A Shabir

Bowlers: L Nur Hakim, S Ezat, K Kumar, F Sham, P Pawar

UKM-KPT vs Thunderstorm Outlanders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Rehmanatullah

Batters: R Kumar

All-rounders: A Jamaluddin, A Khan, A Shabir, S Shadman

Bowlers: L Nur Hakim, S Ezat, K Kumar, F Sham, P Pawar

