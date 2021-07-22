UME vs BOT Dream11 prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and pitch report for ECS T10 Sweden Match

Umea will face off against Botkyrka in Match 18 and 20 of the ECS T10 Sweden, on Friday at the Norsborg Cricket Ground.

Umea are having a disastrous campaign, winless and languishing at the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, Botkyrka have had a decent run so far, occupying third place. They have won three of their five games and will look to go second with a win in this match.

Squads to choose from

Umea

Abdullah Abdullah, Abid Sayyid Amir Husseini, Arsalan Bajwa, Bilal Saleem, Dharmesh Sabharwal, Gopinath Manavalan, Hani Hassan, Haseeb Babar, Kaiyum Miah, Mahmood Ahmad, Majid Mustafa, Nasir Mehmood, Pradeep Singh, Pradheep Mishra, Sohail Adnan, Sukhbir Singh, Sulman Yusuf, Syed Junaid, Tatbeeq Raza Ullah, Zeeshan Haider

Botkyrka

Aamer Riaz, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Ali Hassani, Asad Iqbal, Asif Khan, Faisal Mushtaq, Gurupal Randhawa, Muhammad Ashfaq, Nadeem Ali, Osama Qureshi, Qasib Rashid, Rehman Abdul, Shani Khawaja, Tahir Tarar, Wasif Muhammad, Zeeshan Mahmood.

UME vs BOT Probable Playing XIs

Umea

Majid Mustafa, Pardeep Singh, Pradeep Mishra, Amir Husseini, Syed Junaid, Arslan Bajwa, Abid Sayyid, Hani Hassan, Abdullah Abrar, Kaiyum Miah, Mahmood Ahmad.

Botkyrka

Asad Iqbal, Muhammad Tarar, Shani Khawaja, Ali Hassani, Zeeshan Mahmood, Gurpal Randhawa, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Muhammad Ashfaq, Osama Qureshi, Asif Khan, Faisal Mushtaq.

Match Details

Match: Umea vs Botkyrka.

Date and Time: 23rd July, 2:30 and 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Norsborg Cricket Ground has offered assistance to both bowlers and batsmen. Batters have found it easy to score runs during the initial stage of games, while bowlers have come into play as the game progresses. The team winning the toss should look to bat first on winning the toss.

UME vs BOT Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestion

UME vs BOT Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1:Majid Mustafa, Abdullah Abrar, Shani Khawaja, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Muhammad Tarar, Amir Husseini, Zeeshan Mahmood, Gurpal Randhawa, Hani Hassan, Kaiyum Miah, Osama Qureshi.

Captain: Muhammad Tarar. Vice-captain: Zeeshan Mahmood.

UME vs BOT Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Majid Mustafa, Arslan Bajwa, Abdullah Abrar, Shani Khawaja, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Muhammad Tarar, Zeeshan Mahmood, Gurpal Randhawa, Pradeep Mishra, Kaiyum Miah, Faisal Mushtaq.

Captain: Muhammad Tarar. Vice-captain: Majid Mustafa.

Edited by Bhargav