UME vs FOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Sweden match - July 20th, 2021

The two teams from Group A, Umea and Forenom Royals, will lock horns in Match No. 8 of ECS T10 Sweden, 2021 on July 20 at Norsborg Cricket ground in Stockholm.

The Forenom Royals have not had the best of starts to their campaign after losing both of their previous matches. Although they were defeated by a narrow margin of six runs in their first match, a loss by 68 runs in the subsequent fixture is what hurt them the most.

On the other hand, Umea is one of the growing clubs in Sweden. They have some thrilling players who would be keen to hog the limelight when they get an opportunity.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team ahead of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 match.

3. Arpit Tiwari

A right-handed middle-order batsman for the Forenom Royals, Arpit Tiwari has shown some signs of form with both the bat and the ball. In the first match, he played a quick-fire knock of 25 runs in 19 balls while also plucking three wickets in his spell.

Going forward, the Forenom Royals will expect Arpit Tiwari to pick up the pace and deliver more such performances consistently.

2. Majid Mustafa

Umea's right-handed top-order batsman and wicket-keeper, Majid Mustafa, dons the captain’s hat for his team. He is one of the most reliable batsmen with sound technique. Moreover, Mustafa is the all-time leading run-scorer for Umea.

In the upcoming matches of ECS T10 Sweden, 2021, if Umea are to perform well, their skipper Majid Mustafa will have to play a huge role.

1. Hani Hassan

Hani Hassan, one of the youngest players in the ECS circuit, will be a talent to look out for in ECS T10 Sweden 2021. The 19-year old is a rising all-rounder from Umea with tons of talent on his side to exhibit.

Hassan is one of the best batsmen in Umea and he is also one of the toughest bowlers to hit around the park. He generally prefers to take the new ball and will be expected to do so in ECS T10 Sweden 2021 as well.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar