UME vs FOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Sweden match - July 21st, 2021

Umea will take on the Forenom Royals in Match No. 10 of the ongoing ECS T10 Sweden 2021. The game will be played at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Wednesday, July 21.

The Royals made the worst possible start to their ECS T10 Sweden campaign as they suffered back-to-back defeats in their first two games. The Royals slumped to a six-run defeat against Botkyrka in their opener, failing to chase down the target of 69 runs.

The loss was followed by another humiliating performance as they succumbed to a 68-run defeat at the hands of Stockholm CC. They scored a meagre 63 in response to a 132-run target. Their third match against Umea ended in a tie after both teams ended with 70 runs in 10 overs.

Umea also began their campaign with a loss, going down to Pakistanska Forening. They managed a paltry total of 56 and Forening chased down the target inside seven overs.

In their earlier clash against the Royals, Umea couldn’t get over the finish line but managed to evade defeat.

On that note, here’s a look at three players you can pick as the captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ECS T10 Sweden game.

3. Hani Hassan

Hani Hassan has been one of the few bright spots for Umea this season, having picked up three wickets in two games. Hassan registered figures of 1/13 in two overs in the opener against Pakistanska Forening. He followed it up with a spell of 2/8 in two overs against the Royals.

Hassan will hope to replicate his performances on Wednesday as well and will be one of the top picks for the ECS T10 Sweden game.

2. Majid Mustafa

Umea captain Majid Mustafa was the only player to reach double digits in their opener against Pakistanska Forening as they were bowled out for 56. He followed it up with a well-combined 22 in the game against the Royals.

Mustafa has been a prolific run-scorer at the top of the order for Umea. He will hope to score big and build on his starts in the ECS T10 Sweden.

1. Arpit Tiwari

Arpit Tiwari has been a bright spot for the Royals in the ECS T10 Sweden. He has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. While he was taken to the cleaners against Stockholm CC, Tiwari has shown enough signs during the tournament that he is an effective fantasy asset.

With scores of 28, 5 and 25 in the tournament, Tiwari is one of the leading run-getters in the league. He also has three wickets to his name, which make him a valuable asset for your fantasy team.

