UME vs FOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s ECS T10 Stockholm match - July 20, 2021

Umea will face off against the Forenom Royals in Match 8 of the the ECS T10 Sweden which is scheduled to be played on 20th July at the Norsborg Cricket Ground.
Making their debut in the ECS T10 Sweden, Umea could be unpredictable in the tournament. They have a lot of attention on themselves and will want to have a great first season.
The Forenom Royals have had a poor start to their campaign, losing both of their games. They were crushed by Botkyrkya by six runs in the first match and then by Stockholm CC by a huge margin of 68 runs.
Squads
Umea
Abdullah Abrar, Abid Sayyid Amir Husseini, Arsalan Bajwa, Bilal Saleem, Dharmesh Sabharwal, Gopinath Manavalan, Hani Hassan, Haseeb Babar, Kaiyum Miah, Mahmood Ahmad, Majid Mustafa, Nasir Mehmood, Pradeep Singh, Pradheep Mishra, Sohail Adnan, Sukhbir Singh, Sulman Yusuf, Syed Junaid, Tatbeeq Raza Ullah, Zeeshan Haider
Forenom Royals
Aditya Shirke, Akhilesh Balusu, Ameya Bendre, Anirudh Ram, Ankit Pandey, Arpit Tiwari, Chitrapalsingh Ailsinghani, Dhananjay Kulkarni, Divya Gadde, Jayshil Kothari, Kranthi Bagadu, Madhu Remella, Phanikumar Chaganti, Prabhu Dorairaj, Rohit Juneja, Sahil Prashar, Sashikanth Raavikanti, Srini Jettiboyina, Srinivas Manem, Srinivasa Raghupati, Srujan Gorthi
Probable Playing XI
Umea
Bilal Saleem, Zeeshan Haider, Pradeep Mishra, Gopinathan Manavalan, Dharmesh Sabharwal, Abid Sayyid, Amir Husseini, Hani Hassan, Sukhbir Singh, Majid Mustafa, Sohail Adnan
Forenom Royals
Ameya Bendre, Anirudh Ram, Ankit Pandey, Arpit Tiwari, Kranthi Badagu, Sashikanth Raavikanti, Akhilesh Balusu, Srinivas Manem, Srujan Gorthi, Srini Jettiboyina, Madhu Remella
Match Details
Match: Umea vs Forenom Royals
Date and Time: 20th July, 6:30 PM IST
Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground
Pitch Report
A belter of a track awaits the two sides, with even bounce and no turn on offer for the spinners. The bowlers might get into the match into the last part of the game with the pitch slowing down a bit.
The team winning the toss would most probably opt to bat first.
ECS T10 Stockholm 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (UME vs PF)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Majid Mustafa, Anirudh Ram, Srinivas Manem, Bilal Saleem, Dharmesh Sabharwal, Srujan Gorthi, Arpit Tiwari, Srini Jettiboyina, Pradeep Mishra, Hani Hassan, Ameya Bendre
Captain: Arpit Tiwari Vice-captain: Srini Jettiboyina
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anirudh Ram, Sukhbir Singh, Ankit Pandey, Arpit Tiwari, Srini Jettiboyina, Ameya Bendre, Gopinath Manavalan, Hani Hassan, Madhu Remella, Abid Sayyid, Bilal Saleem
Captain: Bilal Saleem Vice-captain: Anirudh Ram