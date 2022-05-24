UME vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022, Match 31 and 32

Umea will take on Hammarby in the 31st and 32nd matches of the ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022 at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Tuesday.

Umea are one of the weakest sides in the competition. They began the tournament with consecutive defeats and are placed at the bottom of the table. They lost their previous match against Stockholm Mumbai Indians by three wickets.

Meanwhile, Hammarby have won two of the four matches that they have played this season. They defeated Stockholm Titans by 24 runs in the last match. They are second in the points table as things stand.

UME vs HAM Probable Playing 11 Today

UME XI

Sohail Adnan, Majid Mustafa, Tatbeeq Raza Ullah, Amir Husseini, Pradeep Singh, Aynal Rana, Kaiyum Miah, Tahir Mujtaba, Gopinathan Manavalan, Syed Junaid, Farhad Jaffari.

HAM XI

Arslan Ali, Imran Ullah, Azam Mohammad, Khalid Mehmood, Aftab Ahmad, Ahmad KHan, Muhammad Munir, Syed Faizan, Humaiz Javed, Anas Tanveer, Assadullah Javed.

Match Details

UME vs HAM, ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022, Match 31 and 32

Date and Time: 24th May, 2022, 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The track might assist pacers with the new ball but is overall, a batting wicket. Scores of over 100 will be expected at this venue as the batters will find good purchase.

Today’s UME vs HAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

A Ali is a dependable choice for the wicket-keeper role. He is capable of playing the big knocks effortlessly and has scored 47 runs in four matches.

Batters

A Mohammad is a top choice and has plenty of experience. He has scored 84 runs and has also picked up four wickets in this tournament. He will be the best captaincy choice for your UME vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Team.

K Mahmood is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has amassed 44 runs and has also scalped four wickets thus far.

All-rounders

S Adnan is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has scored 37 runs and picked up three wickets this season.

Bowlers

A Ahmad has done incredibly well with the ball in hand. He has picked up five wickets in four matches and has also added 20 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in UME vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

A Mohammad (HAM) – 309 points

A Ahmad (HAM) – 212 points

K Mahmood (HAM) – 206 points

S Adnan (UME) – 172 points

A Hakeem (HAM) – 160 points

Important stats for UME vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

A Mohammad: 84 runs and 4 wickets

A Ahmad: 20 runs and 5 wickets

K Mahmood: 44 runs and 4 wickets

S Adnan: 37 runs and 3 wickets

UME vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Today

UME vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ali, A Mohammad, K Mahmood, A Hakeem, T Raza Ullah, S Adnan, A Husseini, A Ahmad, K Miah, T Mujtaba, M Munir

Captain: A Mohammad, Vice-Captain: S Adnan

UME vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ali, A Mohammad, K Mahmood, A Hakeem, M Mustafa, S Adnan, A Husseini, I Ullah, A Ahmad, K Miah, M Munir

Captain: K Mahmood, Vice-Captain: A Ahmad

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava