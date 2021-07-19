UME vs PF Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Sweden match - July 20th, 2021

Umea will play against Pakistanska Forening in Match No. 6 of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Tuesday.

Umea are making their maiden ECS appearance. They are on a steep rise and will be confident of a good showing in the ECS T10 Sweden 2021.

Pakistanska, on the other hand, are the defending champions having won the previous edition of the ECS T10 Sweden tournament. They were unbeaten throughout the season. Likewise, Pakistanska have won both their opening games this time around as well. They are the side to beat and are strong contenders to retain their title.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team ahead of the upcoming ECS T10 Sweden fixture.

#3 Majid Mustafa

Right-handed opening batsman Majid Mustafa is one of the most reliant batsmen in the Umea line-up. He is also the captain of the side and is their all-time leading run-scorer. Being a wicketkeeper as well, Mustafa can earn your Dream11 team some extra points.

#2 Bilal Muhammad

Pakistanska Forening pacer Bilal Muhammad has picked up three wickets from two games so far. He has been effective as well, with an economy of just 4.5. The right-arm pacer was the leading wicket-taker for his side in the previous edition of the ECS T10 Sweden, with eight wickets at an average of 5.57 and an economy of just 5.75.

#1 Khalil Jalali

Khalil Jalali is the leading run-scorer for Pakistanska Forening after their first two games in the ongoing ECS T10 Sweden 2021. He has scored 43 runs with a strike rate of 130.33.

Jalali is also a handy option with the ball. He may not have picked up a wicket so far but has maintained an average economy of six. Therefore, Jalali is capable of earning your Dream11 team points with both the bat and the ball.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee