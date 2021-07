UME vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s ECS T10 Stockholm match - July 20, 2021

Umea will lock horns with Pakistanska Forening in Match 6 of the ECS T10 Sweden which is scheduled to be played on 20th July at the Norsborg Cricket Ground.

Umea are making their debut in the ECS T10 Sweden and will be facing off against defending champions Pakistanska Forening. Needless to say, they have a tough challenge ahead of themselves and will have to play their best to secure a win.

Pakistanska Forening have so far played like the reigning champions, winning both their games comfortably. They won their first match against Botkyrka by 21 runs and followed it up with a 30-run victory over Stockholm.

Squads

Pakistanska Forening

Abdullah Khalil, Ali Husnain, Ali Usman, Aljabbar Hussain, Bilal Muhammad, Faraan Chaudhary, Farrukh Ilyas, Hammad Iftikhkar, Imam Din, Jawan Awan, Jitender Singh, Kamran Zia, Khalil Jalali, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Waqqas Vaince, Qamrii Gujjar, Ruksar Ahmed, Sameer Ali Khan, Shahzaib Gul, Shari Shaji, Sheharyar Raza, Talha Mustafa, Usama Chaudhary, Waqar Hasan, Zubair Aslam

Umea

Abdullah Abrar, Abid Sayyid Amir Husseini, Arsalan Bajwa, Bilal Saleem, Dharmesh Sabharwal, Gopinath Manavalan, Hani Hassan, Haseeb Babar, Kaiyum Miah, Mahmood Ahmad, Majid Mustafa, Nasir Mehmood, Pradeep Singh, Pradheep Mishra, Sohail Adnan, Sukhbir Singh, Sulman Yusuf, Syed Junaid, Tatbeeq Raza Ullah, Zeeshan Haider

Probable Playing XIs

Pakistanska Forening

Ali Husnain, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Waqar Hassan, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Muhammad Waqqas Vaince, Bilal Muhammad, Faraan Chaudhary, Khalil Jalali, Zubair Aslam, Ali Usman

Umea

Bilal Saleem, Zeeshan Haider, Pradeep Mishra, Gopinathan Manavalan, Dharmesh Sabharwal, Abid Sayyid, Amir Husseini, Hani Hassan, Sukhbir Singh, Majid Mustafa, Sohail Adnan

Match Details

Match: Umea vs Pakistanska Forening

Date and Time: 20th July, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Norsborg Cricket Ground has been a balanced one so far. It has provided assistance to the batters in the initial stages of the game. As the matches have progressed, we have seen bowlers coming into play.

The team winning the toss would thus most probably opt to bat first.

ECS T10 Stockholm 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (UME vs PF)

UME vs PF Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sameer Ali Khan, Majid Mustafa, Bilal Saleem, Waqar Hassan, Dharmesh Sabharwal, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Pradeep Mishra, Bilal Muhammad, Faraan Chaudhary, Khalil Jalali, Zubair Aslam

Captain: Sameer Ali Khan Vice-captain: Khalil Jalali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sameer Ali Khan, Sukhbir Singh, Gopinath Manavalan, Imam Din, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Hani Hassan, Bilal Muhammad, Faraan Chaudhary, Khalil Jalali, Zubair Aslam, Abid Sayyid

Captain: Bilal Muhammad Vice-captain: Zubair Islam

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee