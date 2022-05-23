UME vs SMI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for FanCode ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022, Match 25

Umea (UME) will take on Stockholm Mumbai Indians (SMI) in the 25th match of the FanCode ECS Stockholm T10 2022 on Monday at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm.

The Stockholm Mumbai Indians are witnessing their worst-ever season as they have lost both the matches and none of their players are performing well.

Meanwhile, Umea will be playing their first match of the season and would love to start their tournament with a win.

Umea are coming into this tournament with a lot of experienced players and looking at the poor form of the Stockholm Mumbai Indians, we expect Umea to have a strong hold in this match.

UME vs SMI Probable Playing XI

UME Playing XI

Majid Mustafa (wk & c), Arslan Bajwa, Asif Ashraful, Bilal Saleem, Gopinathan Manavalan, Junaid Mohsin, Kaiyum Miah, Kazi Samiul Islam, Mahmood Ahmad, Pardeep Singh, and Sayyid Hussain

SMI Playing XI

Shekhar Singh(wk), Sanjay Mahajan (c), Ruturaj Dhage, Darshan Lakhani, Swapnil Kale, Sunil Kaklij, Shalya Pandey, Harsha Aithal, Avi Dongare, Sameer Hankare, and Chandrakant Shelar

Match Details

SMI vs UME, FanCode ECS Stockholm T10 2022, Match 25

Date and Time: May 23, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch at Norsborg Cricket Ground is batting-friendly, where you can expect batters to play well in early overs. Spinners may come handy in the middle overs, as the bowl starts to turn.

Batting in the second innings is comparatively easier, so expect both teams to bowl first after winning the toss.

Stockholm Mumbai Indians vs Umea Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Both M Mustafa and S Singh are good wicket-keeper picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also doing well behind the stumps. M Mustafa is also a good pick for the Dream11 team captaincy.

Batters

S Kaklij is the best batter pick for today's Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order and also bowling a few overs in the death overs. D Lakhani is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Kale and G Manavalan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of two overs. J Mohsin is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Husseini and C Shelar are the best bowler picks for the Dream11 team. Both have performed well for their teams by bowling in the right areas and taking wickets at crucial times.

Top 3 players to pick in SMI vs UME Dream11 prediction team

S Kale (SMI)

S Kaklij (SMI)

G Manavalan (UME)

Important stats for Stockholm Mumbai Indians vs Umea Dream11 prediction team

S Kale - 9 runs and 2 wickets

C Shelar - 1 run and 1 wicket

S Singh - 18 runs

S Kaklij - 14 runs and 1 wicket

SMI vs UME Dream11 Prediction Today (FanCode ECS Stockholm T10 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Mustafa, S Singh, D Lakhani, S Kaklij, T Raza, S Kale, G Manavalan, J Mohsin, C Shelar, A Dongare, and A Husseini

Captain: S Kale Vice Captain: G Manavalan

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Mustafa, D Lakhani, S Kaklij, S Mahajan, S Kale, G Manavalan, J Mohsin, S Hankare, C Shelar, A Dongare, and A Husseini

Captain: S Kale Vice Captain: S Kaklij.

