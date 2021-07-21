UME vs STO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Sweden match - July 21st, 2021

Umea will take on Stockholm in Match No. 12 of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 at the Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm on Wednesday.

Umea have lost two games in the ECS T10 Sweden 2021. They recently lost a close encounter against Forenom Royals in the Golden Ball. Meanwhile, Stockholm have just a solitary win from their last four games. They lost their previous game to Botkyrka, so both teams come into this fixture on the back of a loss.

Here are three players whom you can pick as the captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the upcoming Group A fixture in the ECS T10 Sweden 2021.

#3 Hani Hassan

Umea pacer Hani Hassan has picked up three wickets from two games. He has been effective as well, giving away only 21 runs from four overs at an economy of 5.25.

Hassan's best figures came in their recent outing against the Forenom Royals, where he returned with figures of 2/8 from his two overs.

#2 Vinod Chalindra

Right-hand batsman Vinod Chalindra is the leading run-scorer for Stockholm in the ongoing ECS T10 Sweden 2021. He has scored 66 runs from four games at a strike rate of 227.58.

Vinod Chalindra scored an unbeaten 46 against the Forenom Royals, which is the highest score in the tournament. The innings came off just 14 deliveries, including four boundaries and as many sixes, at a whopping strike rate of 328.6.

#1 Deepjagan Singh

Deepjagan Singh is the highest wicket-taker for Stockholm so far in the ECS T10 Sweden 2021. The right-arm pacer has picked up five wickets from three games. He averages 9.40, with an economy of 7.83 and a strike rate of 7.20.

Deepjagan Singh picked up two wickets, giving away 17 runs in his side’s previous game against Botkyrka. He will be a key player for Stockholm and a vital pick for your Dream11 team as well.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar