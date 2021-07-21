UME vs STO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s ECS T10 Sweden Match - July 21, 2021

Umea will take on Stockholm in the 12th match of ECS T10 Sweden at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Wednesday.

Umea have had a dismal start to their ECS T10 Sweden campaign. They have lost their first two matches and currently find themselves languishing at the bottom of the Group A standings. Their last match against the Forenom Royal was tied before they lost the contest through Golden Ball. Umea will be eager to pick up a win from the upcoming match and open their account in the ECS T10 Sweden.

Stockholm have also had a disappointing start to their ECS T10 Sweden journey. They have managed to pick up a single win from their four matches and are currently placed in third spot in the Group A points table. They will head into Wednesday's fixture on the back of a 11-run loss to Botkyrka. Stockholm will be looking forward to learning from their mistakes and returning to winning ways at the earliest.

With both teams desperately looking to pick up two valuable points, we will be in for a thrilling ECS T10 Sweden contest on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Umea

Gopinathan Manavalan, Zeeshan Haider, Majid Mustafa (C & WK), Pardeep Singh, Pradeep Mishra, Sohail Adnan, Bilal Saleem, Amir Husseini, Syed Junaid, Arslan Bajwa, Abid Sayyid, Hani Hassan, Nasir Mehmood, Mahmood Ahmad, Tatbeeq Raza Ullah, Haseeb Babar, Abdullah Abrar, Kaiyum Miah, Dharmesh Sabharwal, Sukhbir Singh and Sulman Yusuf.

Stockholm

Himanshu Patel, Abhishek Mathur, Kaushik Vats, Chenna Nali (C), Santhosh Yadlapalli, Avinash Upadhyaya, Vinod Chalindra, Jyotimoi Saikia (WK), Rajesh Lal, Karthik Jayachandran, Rakesh Kumar, Ankit Tiwari, Archan Vaidya, Deepjagan Singh, Sridhar Pokala, Shiva Arsi, Goutam Ramamurthy, Harlagan Sandhu, Praveen Natarajan, Neil Tagare, Kunal Panchal, Manoj Tomar and Satya Meka.

Probable Playing XIs

Umea

Majid Mustafa (C & WK), Arslan Bajwa, Amir Husseini, Pardeep Singh, Syed Junaid, Pradeep Mishra, Abid Sayyid, Hani Hassan, Abdullah Abrar, Mahmood Ahmad, Sukhbir Singh.

Stockholm

Chenna Nali (C), Archan Vaidya, Jyotimoi Saikia (WK), Vinod Chalindra, Ankit Tiwari, Manoj Tomar, Kunal Panchal, Deepjagan Singh, Harlagan Sandhu, Rajesh Lal, Sridhar Pokala.

Match Details

Match: Umea vs Stockholm, Match 12

Date & Time: 21st July 2021, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Norsborg Cricket Ground has been more favorable to the bowlers as compared to the batsmen. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. The pacers have enjoyed great success on this ground and are expected to dictate the proceedings on Wednesday as well. The spinners will also get some assistance from the wicket. One must not hesitate to bat first upon winning the toss as the majority of the ECS T10 Sweden matches played at the venue have been won by teams batting first. The average first innings score at at the Norsborg Cricket Ground is 80 runs.

ECS T10 Sweden Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (UME vs STO)

UME vs STO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Sweden

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jyotimoi Saikia, Majid Mustafa, Arslan Bajwa, Vinod Chalindra, Abdullah Abrar, Archan Vaidya, Syed Junaid, Amir Husseini, Hani Hassan, Manoj Tomar, Deepjagan Singh.

Captain: Archan Vaidya. Vice-captain: Amir Husseini.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jyotimoi Saikia, Majid Mustafa, Vinod Chalindra, Abdullah Abrar, Ankit Tiwari, Archan Vaidya, Amir Husseini, Pradeep Mishra, Hani Hassan, Manoj Tomar, Deepjagan Singh.

Captain: Amir Husseini. Vice-captain: Archan Vaidya.

