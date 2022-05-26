UME vs STT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for FanCode ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022, Match 38

The Stockholm Tigers (STT) will face Umea (UME) in the 38th match of the FanCode ECS Stockholm T10 2022 at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Thursday (2:30 PM).

The Stockholm Tigers are one of the best teams in this year's ECS tournament, having won three of their last six games. With five losses in their last six games, the Umea is without a doubt the worst performing team in the ECS Stockholm T10 2022.

Umea would like to win after a streak of defeats, but the Stockholm Tigers are a tough opponent. We predict that the Stockholm Tigers will triumph in this encounter and earn two more valuable points.

STT vs UME Probable Playing XI

UME Playing XI

Majid Mustafa (wk & c), Arslan Bajwa, Asif Ashraful, Bilal Saleem, Gopinathan Manavalan, Junaid Mohsin, Kaiyum Miah, Mahmood Ahmad, Pardeep Singh, Kazi Samiul Islam, and Sayyid Hussain

STT Playing XI

Humayun Jyoti (wk), Faruk Ahmed (c), Shaurav Sarkar, Kawser Ahmed, Arif Hossain, Raz Imtiaz, Rizvi Hoque, Shahnawazur Rahman, Deba Sen, Zafar Ullah, and Md Ashraful Alam

Match Details

UME vs STT, FanCode ECS Stockholm T10 2022, Match 38

Date and Time: 26th May 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

Since the pitch at Norsborg Cricket Ground is batting-friendly, batsmen should fare well in the early overs, where you can expect them to score with a good strike rate. As the bowl begins to turn in the middle overs, spinners may come in handy. Pacers may be useful in death overs, when batsmen are constantly looking for boundaries. Both sides should bowl first after winning the toss as batting in the second innings is comparatively easier.

Umea vs Stockholm Tigers Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Jyoti is the finest wicket-keeper pick for the Dream11 team because he is both batting and bowling well in the tournament. He can earn more points by stumping and catching.

Batters

T Raza and S Sarkar are the best picks for today's Dream11 team as both are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of two overs. M Mustafa is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Adnan and F Ahmed are the best all-rounder options for today's Dream11 team because they are both batting well and bowling their two overs quota. Against the Stockholm Mumbai Indians, S Adnan scored 36 runs and grabbed one wicket.

Bowlers

The best bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Rahman, K Miah and T Mujtaba. All have contributed to their teams' success by taking wickets at crucial times. S Rahman has taken eight wickets, while T Mujtaba has taken six wickets so far in the tournament.

Top 3 players to pick in STT vs UME Dream11 prediction team

S Rahman (STT)

T Raza (UME)

S Adnan (UME)

Important stats for Umea vs Stockholm Tigers Dream11 prediction team

S Rahman - 8 wickets

S Sarkar - 50 runs and 5 wickets

S Adnan - 93 runs and 8 wickets

T Mujtaba - 6 wickets

STT vs UME Dream11 Prediction Today (FanCode ECS Stockholm T10 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: H Jyoti, M Mustafa, T Raza, S Sarkar, F Ahmed, S Adnan, A Husseini, D Sen, S Rahman, T Mujtaba, and K Miah

Captain: S Sarkar Vice Captain: T Raza

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: H Jyoti, M Mustafa, T Raza, S Sarkar, F Ahmed, S Adnan, A Husseini, D Sen, S Rahman, T Mujtaba, and K Miah

Captain: S Adnan Vice Captain: S Sarkar

