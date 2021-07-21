UME vs FOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Sweden Match - July 21, 2021

Umea will be up against the Forenom Royals in match number 10 of the ECS T10 Sweden at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm

Umea haven't had a great start to their ECS T10 Sweden campaign. They lost their first game to Pakistanska Forening by seven wickets. Umea fared much better in their second match against the Forenom Royals, going on to tie the contest before losing the game on Golden Ball. Umea will be desperate to get off the mark in the ECS T10 Sweden at the earliest.

The Forenom Royals also lost their first two ECS T10 Sweden games. They started their campaign with a six-run loss to Botkyrka before Stockholm beat them comprehensively by 68 runs in their second game. However, the Forenom Royals did register their first win of the ECS T10 Sweden by beating Umea in their third outing. They will be hoping to build on the victory and gain some momentum going forward.

Squads to choose from

Umea: Abdullah Abrar, Abid Sayyid, Amir Husseini, Arslan Bajwa, Bilal Saleem, Dharmesh Sabharwal, Gopinathan Manavalan, Hani Hassan, Haseeb Babar, Kaiyum Miah, Mahmood Ahmad, Majid Mustafa, Nasir Mehmood, Pardeep Singh, Pradeep Mishra, Sohail Adnan, Sukhbir Singh, Sulman Yusuf, Syed Junaid, Tatbeeq Raza Ullah, Zeeshan Haider

Forenom Royals: Aditya Shirke, Akhilesh Balusu, Ameya Bendre, Anirudh Ram, Ankit Pandey, Arpit Tiwari, Chitrapalsingh Ailsinghani, Dhananjay Kulkarni, Divya Gadde, Jayshil Kothari, Kranthi Badagu, Madhu Remella, Phanikumar Chaganti, Prabhu Dorairaj, Rohit Juneja, Sahil Prashar, Sashikanth Raavikanti, Srini Jettiboyina, Srinivas Manem, Srinivasa Raghupati, Srujan Gorthi

Predicted Playing XIs

Umea: Rohit Juneja (c), Anirudh Ram, Sahil Prashar, Arpit Tiwari, Srinivas Manem (wk), Ankit Pandey, Dhananjay Kulkarni, Jayshil Kothari, Ameya Bendre, Srujan Gorthi, Prabhu Dorairaj

Forenom Royals: Majid Mustafa (c & wk), Arslan Bajwa, Amir Husseini, Pardeep Singh, Pradeep Mishra, Abid Sayyid, Hani Hassan, Abdullah Abrar, Mahmood Ahmad, Zeeshan Haider, Sukhbir Singh

Match Details

Match: Umea vs Forenom Royals

Date and Time: July 21st 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The track at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm is a good one to bat on. The average first innings score after eight completed ECS T10 Sweden games at the venue is around 87 runs. However, the pitch offers something to the bowlers as well. While the pacers should get the new ball to move around a bit, the spinners could get some turn.

ECS T10 Sweden Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (UME vs FOR)

Dream11 Team for Umea vs Forenom Royals - ECS T10 Sweden 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Majid Mustafa, Abdullah Abrar, Ankit Pandey, Srujan Gorthi, Amir Husseini, Arpit Tiwari, Sahil Prashar, Rohit Juneja, Pradeep Mishra, Hani Hassan, Ameya Bendre

Captain: Arpit Tiwari. Vice-captain: Amir Husseini

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Majid Mustafa, Abdullah Abrar, Sukhbir Singh, Ankit Pandey, Amir Husseini, Arpit Tiwari, Sahil Prashar, Rohit Juneja, Abid Sayyid, Hani Hassan, Ameya Bendre

Captain: Rohit Juneja. Vice-captain: Sahil Prashar

