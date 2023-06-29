UNE vs ACCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Romania, Match 54

The 54th match of the ECS T10 Romania will see the UNEFS (UNE) go up against ACCB (ACCB) at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County in Romania on Thursday, June 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the UNE vs ACCB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

UNE have won six out of their seven matches and are fourth in the points table. They won their last match against Baneasa by 32 runs.

ACCB, on the other hand, have won two out of five matches and are seventh in the points table. Their last encounter against Burachest Zalmi got abandoned due to rain.

UNE vs ACCB Match Details

The 54th match of the ECS T10 Romania will be played on June 29 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County in Romania. The match is set to take place at 5.45 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UNE vs ACCB, ECS T10 Romania, Match 54

Date and Time: June 29, 2023, 5.45 pm IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Romania.

UNE vs ACCB Pitch Report

The track at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 107 runs.

UNE vs ACCB Form Guide (Last Match)

UNE: W

ACCB: NR

UNE vs ACCB probable playing 11s for today’s match

UNE Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

UNE Probable Playing 11

Rickie Gill, Muhammad Yasir (wk), Shahab Alam, Haidar Ali, Waqas Rana, Adeel Muhammad, Usman Ali, Zameer Mushtaq (c), Younas Jutt, Abdul Rehman, and Pavel Florin.

ACCB Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

ACCB Probable Playing 11

Gohar Manan, Abdul Asif, Asad Abbas (wk), Saeed Ullah, Tharindu Sandaruwan, Vishwa Priyadarshan, Naveen Kunta, Pubudu Nilanga, Aman Ullah, Ali Meesam, and Sukhbinder Singh (c).

UNE vs ACCB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Muhammad Yasir (7 matches, 202 runs, Strike Rate: 232.18)

Yasir has scored 202 runs at a strike rate of 232.18 in seven matches. He also has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps and that makes him the best pick from the wicketkeeper section for this match.

Top Batter pick

Shahab Alam (9 matches, 144 runs, Strike Rate: 190.28)

Shahab is an experienced middle-order batter who knows how to anchor an innings. He has scored 144 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 190.28.

Top All-rounder pick

Adeel Muhammad (8 matches, 119 runs and 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 188.89 and Economy Rate: 11.42)

Adeel can provide you with some crucial points with both the bat and the ball in this upcoming match. He has scored 119 runs at a strike rate of 188.89 in eight matches, while also scalping eight wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Naveen Kunta (8 matches, 7 wickets and 98 runs, Economy Rate: 11.70 and Strike Rate: 158.06)

Naveen is a breathtaking bowler who is expected to make a valuable contribution to his side. He has picked up seven wickets while scoring 98 runs in eight matches.

UNE vs ACCB match captain and vice-captain choices

Adeel Muhammad

Adeel is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband as he is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He has scored 119 runs at a strike rate of 188.89 in eight matches, while also scalping eight wickets.

Tharindu Sandaruwan

Tharindu is a quality all-rounder who can do well with the bat and the ball in this upcoming fixture. He has scored 22 runs while scalping eight wickets in eight matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for UNE vs ACCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Haider Ali - 138 runs and 7 wickets in 9 matches

Abdul Asif - 149 runs and 6 wickets in 8 matches

Adeel Muhammad - 119 runs and 8 wickets in 8 matches

Muhammad Yasir - 202 runs in 7 matches

Naveen Kunta - 7 wickets and 98 runs in 8 matches

UNE vs ACCB match expert tips

Haider Ali could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been in ruthless form in both the department.

UNE vs ACCB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 54, Head to Head League

UNE vs ACCB Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Romania

UNE vs ACCB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Yasir, Asad Abbas

Batters: Gohar Manan, Abdul Asif, Shahab Alam

All-rounders: Tharindu Sandaruwan, Adeel Muhammad, Haider Ali, Rickie Gill

Bowlers: Usman Ali, Naveen Kunta

UNE vs ACCB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 54, Grand League

UNE vs ACCB Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Romania

UNE vs ACCB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Yasir

Batters: Gohar Manan, Abdul Asif, Shahab Alam

All-rounders: Tharindu Sandaruwan, Adeel Muhammad, Haider Ali, Rickie Gill

Bowlers: Usman Ali, Naveen Kunta, Pubudu Nilanga.

