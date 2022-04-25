UNI vs ACCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Romania, Matches 3 & 4

The third and fourth matches of the ECS T10 Romania 2022 will see United (UNI) take on the ACCB at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest on Monday.

The 2021 runners-up ACCB will be keen to go the distance this time around as they begin their ECS T10 Romania 2022 campaign against United. ACCB's strength lies in their explosive batting unit, with Gohar Manan being key at the top of the order. However, United have a well-balanced side capable of beating any team on their day. Although both teams look well-matched on paper, ACCB will start as the favorites. With valuable points on offer, both teams will go all-out in what promises to be two entertaining games in Bucharest.

UNI vs ACCB Probable Playing 11 Today

UNI XI

Ramesh Satheesan (c), Ali Hussain, Rohit Kumar, Stan Ahuja (wk), Rajesh Kumar, Shant Vashisht, Lahiru Sandaruwan, Aftab Kayani, Divakhar Sundarajan, Zaid Khalil and Dharmendra Manani.

ACCB XI

Gohar Manan, Asad Abbas (wk), Abdul Asif, Anandha Karthikeyan, Saeed Ullah, Muhammad Ishaq, Sami Ullah, Sukhbinder Singh (c), Pubudu Nilanga, Mohammad Zakria and Rahim Gul.

Match Details

UNI vs ACCB, ECS T10 Romania 2022, Matches 3 & 4

Date and Time: 25th April 2022, 3:30 and 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Bucharest

Pitch Report

ECS T10 Romania 2021 was a high-scoring competition where the batters used the dimensions of the ground to good effect. A similar sort of tournament is expected yet again with loads of runs on offer at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground. There could be a hint of variable bounce off the surface, offering some respite for the bowlers. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 110 being a decent total in Bucharest.

Today’s UNI vs ACCB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Stan Ahuja: Stan Ahuja is a well-known name on the Romanian circuit given his exploits in the previous ECS T10 Romania League. He is capable of clearing the boundary at will with his experience also adding value to his case for inclusion in your UNI vs ACCB Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Gohar Manan: Gohar Manan is one of the best batters in ECS T10 Romania with the ACCB batter known for his blistering knocks at the top of the order. His ability to bat deep and strike at a brisk rate holds him in good stead and makes him a must-have in your UNI vs ACCB Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Sami Ullah: Sami Ullah was brilliant in the previous edition with his all-round abilities. While his batting often provides impetus in death overs, his knack for picking up wickets with his clever variations has served ACCB well. With the conditions suiting Sami, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Ali Hussain: Ali Hussain was one of the highest wicket-takers in the previous edition, picking up 12 wickets in eight matches. His accuracy and use of subtle variations has often yielded wickets for United. With Hussain bound to have a say with the ball as well, he is a handy player to have in your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in UNI vs ACCB Dream11 prediction team

Stan Ahuja(UNI)

Aftab Ahmed (UNI)

Gohar Manan (ACCB)

Important stats for UNI vs ACCB Dream11 prediction team

Rameesh Satheesan - 225 runs and 15 wickets in 10 ECS T10 Romania 2021 matches

Anandha Karthikeyan - 179 runs in 11 ECS T10 Romania 2021 matches

Ali Hussain - 12 wickets in 8 ECS T10 Romania 2021 matches

UNI vs ACCB Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Romania League 2022)

UNI vs ACCB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ECS T10 Romania League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ahuja Stan, R Satheesan, G Manan, A Asif, A Karthikeyan, D Sundarajan, R Kumar Jr, Sami Ullah, S Vashisht, S Singh and A Hussain.

Captain: R Satheesan. Vice-captain: G Manan.

UNI vs ACCB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ECS T10 Romania League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ahuja Stan, R Satheesan, G Manan, A Abbas, A Karthikeyan, Rohit Kumar, R Kumar Jr, Sami Ullah, S Vashisht, S Singh and A Hussain.

Captain: G Manan. Vice-captain: R Kumar Jr.

Edited by Samya Majumdar