UNI vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Romania match - July 17th, 2021

The United Cricket Club are set to meet Baneasa in the Eliminator of the ECS T10 Romania 2021 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County, Bucharest, on Saturday.

United Cricket Club finished third in the table with eight points from four wins. Baneasa, on the other hand, managed to take the fourth spot with four points from two wins. The two sides secured a win against each other in their last two outings of the ECS T10 Romania 2021.

Baneasa beat the United Cricket Club by 97 runs in the first game. However, the United Cricket Club bounced back with a five-wicket win in the final match. The winner of the Eliminator will play either Cluj or the Asian Cricket Club Bucharest in the second Qualifier.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team ahead of the Eliminator of the ECS T10 Romania 2021.

#3 Ijaz Hussain

Right-handed batsman Ijaz Hussain has scored 102 runs for Baneasa from just two games. He averages 51 and has a strike rate of 231.81. Ijaz scored a 32-ball 80 against the same opponent – the United Cricket Club - in one of their recent matches. While opening the batting for Baneasa, he will have a crucial role to play in the Eliminator of the ECS T10 Romania 2021.

#2 Muhammad Mashal

Baneasa’s opening batsman Muhammad Mashal is the leading run-scorer for the side in the ongoing ECS T10 Romania. The left-handed batsman has accumulated 188 runs from six games at a strike rate of 272.46.

He smashed a 22-ball 80 against the United Cricket Club in one of their recent games, where he smacked 10 sixes in his knock. Mashal is also handy with the ball, having picked up five wickets so far.

#1 Ramesh Satheesan

United Cricket Club skipper Ramesh Satheesan has led his team from the front in the ECS T10 Romania 2021. He is the leading run-scorer for his side with 181 runs from eight games at a strike rate of 177.45.

Moreover, Satheesan is the leading wicket-taker in the entire competition thus far. He has picked up 12 wickets with the best figures of 5/3 and an economy of 8.91. Given his all-round prowess, the United Cricket Club skipper is a definite pick for your Dream11 team.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee