UNI vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Romania matches - July 16th, 2021

Baneasa will face the United Cricket Club in Match No. 17 and 18 of the ECS T10 Romania 2021 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County, Bucharest on Friday.

United Cricket Club are currently placed third in the table with six points from as many matches. Baneasa, on the other hand, are struggling at the bottom of the table with just two points from six matches.

Both Asian Cricket Club Bucharest and United Cricket Club will play their final matches of ECS T10 Romania 2021 on Friday. To qualify for the playoffs, both teams will have to put up their finest performances of the tournament.

On that note, here are the three players whom you can pick as the captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the upcoming ECS T10 Romania 2021 match.

#3 Rajesh Kumar

Rajesh Kumar has scored 93 runs in six games at an incredible strike rate of over 200 in the ECS T10 Romania 2021. In his team's second game against the Bucharest Gladiators, the right-handed United Cricket Club batsman smashed an unbeaten 11-ball 34 at a strike rate of 309.1.

Rajesh also has four scalps to his name so far in the tournament. His all-round ability makes him an ideal pick for your Dream11 for the match against Baneasa.

#2 Abdul Shakoor

Right-handed batsman Abdul Shakoor is the leading run-getter for Baneasa in this edition of the ECS T10 Romania. He has scored 156 runs in six games, averaging 39 at a strike rate of 173.33.

Shakoor’s best innings of the tournament came against table-toppers Asian Cricket Club Bucharest. In that game, he scored an unbeaten 49 off just 23 balls at a strike rate of 213.04.

#1 Ramesh Satheesan

United Cricket Club skipper Ramesh Satheesan has led his team from the front in this year’s ECS T10 Romania 2021. Satheesan is the United Cricket Club’s leading run-getter with 150 runs in six games at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 178.57.

He is also the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with eight scalps to his name. Satheesan continues to be one of the top players to keep an eye on in United Cricket Club’s next fixture against Baneasa.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee