UNI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Romania, Matches 19 & 20

United (UNI) will take on Baneasa (BAN) in back-to-back ECS T10 Romania 2022 matches at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest on Friday.

United have been decent in ECS T10 Romania this season with three wins in six games. However, they would be keen to get a few more wins under their belt and climb up the points table. However, they have the daunting task of having to face table-toppers Baneasa, who haven't lost a single game so far. Although they will start as the clear favorites, Baneasa will be wary of what their opponents are capable of, making for a couple of good contests in Bucharest.

UNI vs BAN Probable Playing 11 Today

UNI XI

Ramesh Satheesan (c), Ali Hussain, Rohit Kumar (wk), Kayani Mujahid, Rajesh Kumar, Shant Vashisht, Lakshman Pandey, Aftab Kayani, Mohit Bansal, Zaid Khalil and Surjit Gill.

BAN XI

Noman Sajid, Ijaz Hussain (c), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Mahesh Prasanna, Joby Charly, Anik Ahmed, Isfahan Doekhie, Mahesh Ranathunga, Perminder Singh, Kaveesha Devinda and Jegan Murugan.

Match Details

UNI vs BAN, ECS T10 Romania 2022, Matches 19 & 20

Date and Time: 29th April 2022, 3:30 and 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Bucharest

Pitch Report

Although some rain is expected during the day, at least shortened matches should take place between the two sides. The bowlers should ideally get some help in overcast conditions. The batters, meanwhile, will look to attack the square boundaries with the ball likely to come onto the bat nicely as well. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 100-110 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s UNI vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Abdul Shakoor: Abdul Shakoor is a skilled batter who has shown glimpses of his ability in the ECS T10 Romania so far. However, the Baneasa keeper would love to get a big one in one or both games today. With his ability to clear the boundaries at will, Shakoor is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Ramesh Satheesan: Ramesh Satheesan has been the star of the show for United, scoring quick runs at the top of the order. Ramesh has also been brilliant in the middle overs with the ball, often picking up key wickets. Given his form, the United captain is a must-have in your UNI vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Ijaz Hussain: Like Ramesh Satheesan, Ijaz Hussain has also been brilliant with both the bat and ball in the tournament. The Baneasa captain has provided impetus in the powerplay overs, getting his side off to fast starts in almost every game. With Ijaz's wicket-taking ability also adding value, he is a fine addition to your UNI vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ali Hussain: Ali Hussain has led the United bowling unit well, with his variations serving his side well. Hussain is also expected to play a part with the bat in the top order, holding him in good stead. With the United stalwart keen to put in a good performance, he could be backed to help you fetch some valuable Dream11 fantasy points.

Top 3 best players to pick in UNI vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Rameesh Satheesan (UNI)

Rajesh Kumar (UNI)

Ijaz Hussain (BAN)

Important stats for UNI vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Rameesh Satheesan - 194 runs in 5 ECS T10 Romania 2022 matches, Average: 38.80

Ijaz Hussain - 139 runs in 4 ECS T10 Romania 2022 matches, Average: 46.33

Ali Hussain - 5 wickets in 5 ECS T10 Romania 2022 matches, Average: 20.00

UNI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Romania League 2022)

UNI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Kumar, A Shakoor, I Doekhie, M Prasanna, M Ranathunga, R Satheesan, I Hussain, A Hussain, S Vashisht, A Ahmed Kayani and P Singh.

Captain: R Satheesan. Vice-captain: I Hussain.

UNI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Kumar, R Kumar Jr, I Doekhie, M Prasanna, M Ranathunga, R Satheesan, I Hussain, A Hussain, A Ahmed, A Ahmed Kayani and P Singh.

Captain: I Hussain. Vice-captain: A Ahmed Kayani.

