UNI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Romania Eliminator - July 17, 2021

United will take on Baneasa in the ECS T10 Romania Eliminator at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on Saturday.

United finished third in the points table, having won four out of their eight ECS T10 Romania group stage matches. They defeated Baneasa by five wickets in their last match to seal their berth in the Eliminator. United's bowling department needs to step up and take some responsibility in the upcoming match if they want to present a strong contendership for the title.

Baneasa, on the other hand, have had a disastrous season so far. They have won just two out of their eight ECS T10 matches and thereby finished the league stage in the penultimate spot in the points table. They will be looking forward to learning from their mistakes in previous matches and making a strong comeback in Saturday's crucial game.

With both teams desperately looking to win the Eliminator and seal their spot in Qualifier 2, we can expect a thrilling ECS T10 Romania contest on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

United

Ramesh Satheesan, Manani Dharmendra, Rohit Kumar, Ali Zain, Aftab Kayani, Zawwar Ali, Raj Kumar, Shantanu Vashisht, Stan Ahuja, Divakharr Sundararajan, Ali Hussain, Lalit Panjabi, Kaustubh Chavan, Ali Jawad, Marian Gherasim, Laurentiu Gharasim, Mady Kayani, Sudeep Thakur and Rovinaka Ransilu.

Baneasa

Abdul Shakoor, Zafar Ullah, Parminder Mann, Sheriyar Sohail, Muhammad Akmal, Adnan Hanif, Supinder Hayer, Mahesh Prasanna, Muhammad Mashal, Janaka Samantha, Mohammad Forkan, Anik Ahmed, Wasif Sharif, Ijaz Hussain, Waqar Abbasi, Talha Tariq, Umair Rauif, Jegan Murugan, Pradeep Priyankara and Bilal Shah.

Probable Playing XIs

United

Ramesh Satheesan (C), Ali Hussain, Stan Ahuja (WK), Rohit Kumar, Shantanu Vashisht, Manani Dharmendra, Aftab Kayani, Divakharr Sundararajan, Ali Zain, Lalit Panjabi, Zawwar Ali.

Baneasa

Abdul Shakoor (C), Muhammad Mashal, Sheriyar Sohail (WK), Ijaz Hussain, Parminder Mann, Mahesh Prasanna, Mohammad Forkan, Supinder Hayer, Muhammad Akmal, Janaka Samantha, Zafar Ullah.

Match Details

Match: United vs Baneasa, Eliminator, ECS T10 Romania

Date & Time: 17th July 2021, 11:30 AM PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground has greatly favored the batsmen throughout the ECS T10 Romania.While the batters will get full value for their shots, the bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths as there is no room for errors on this ground with relatively shorter boundaries. One must not hesitate to bat first upon winning the toss as the majority of the ECS T10 Romania games played at the venue have been won by teams batting first. The average first innings score at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground is 130 runs.

ECS T10 Romania Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (UNI vs BAN)

UNI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Romania

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stan Ahuja, Rohit Kumar, Mahesh Prasanna, Mohammad Forkan, Ramesh Satheesan, Shantanu Vashisht, Ali Hussain, Muhammad Mashal, Ali Zain, Aftab Kayani, Janaka Samantha.

Captain: Ramesh Satheesan. Vice-captain: Muhammad Mashal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sheriyar Sohail, Rohit Kumar, Abdul Shakoor, Mahesh Prasanna, Ramesh Satheesan, Shantanu Vashisht, Ali Hussain, Muhammad Mashal, Aftab Kayani, Zafar Ullah, Janaka Samantha.

Captain: Ramesh Satheesan. Vice-captain: Ali Hussain.

