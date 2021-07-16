UNI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Romania Matches 17 & 18 - July 16, 2021

United will lock horns with Baneasa in back-to-back ECS T10 Romania matches at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on Friday.

United started their ECS T10 Romania campaign with victories over Bucharest Gladiators in their first two matches. However, they failed to maintain their winning momentum and currently find themselves placed in third spot in the points table with three wins from their six ECS T10 Romania matches. United will head into Friday's encounter on the back of a nine-wicket loss to ACCB. Their bowling department needs to step up and take some responsibility on Friday if they want to enter the playoffs.

Baneasa, on the other hand, will be extremely disappointed with their performances so far this season. They have managed to pick up a single win from their six matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the ECS T10 Romania points table. Baneasa lost their last match to Bucharest Gladiators by seven wickets. They will be looking forward to learning from their mistakes and winning both matches against United to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Squads to choose from

United

Laurentiu Gharasim, Rajesh Kumar, Manani Dharmendra, Shantanu Vashisht, Stan Ahuja (WK), Rohit Kumar, Lalit Panjabi, Ramesh Satheesan (C), Ali Zain, Divakharr Sundararajan, Kaustubh Chavan, Aftab Kayani, Mady Kayani, Marian Gherasim, Sudeep Thakur, Ali Hussain, Ali Jawad, Rovinaka Ransilu and Zawwar Ali.

Baneasa

Ijaz Hussain, Abdul Shakoor (C), Adnan Hanif, Waqar Abbasi, Supinder Hayer, Wasif Sharif, Mahesh Prasanna, Talha Tariq, Parminder Mann, Umair Rauif, Sheriyar Sohail (WK), Jegan Murugan, Muhammad Mashal, Pradeep Priyankara and Bilal Shah.

Probable Playing XIs

United

Ramesh Satheesan (C), Rohit Kumar, Stan Ahuja (WK), Rajesh Kumar, Ali Jawad, Aftab Kayani, Ali Hussain, Divakharr Sundararajan, Marian Gherasim, Ali Zain, Zawwar Ali.

Baneasa

Abdul Shakoor (C), Muhammad Mashal, Sheriyar Sohail (WK), Parminder Mann, Janaka Samantha, Mahesh Prasanna, Adnan Hanif, Mohammad Forkan, Muhammad Akmal, Zafar Ullah, Supinder Hayer.

Match Details

Matches: United vs Baneasa, 17th & 18th matches, ECS T10 Romania

Date & Time: 16th July 2021, 11:30 AM & 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground is a flat batting one where the batsmen will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will also get some movement early on with the new ball in hand. The wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses and it becomes difficult to bat on in the second innings. Both teams will look to bat first and post a big total upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Romania Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (UNI vs BAN)

UNI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Romania

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rohit Kumar, Abdul Shakoor, Stan Ahuja, Ramesh Satheesan, Ali Hussain, Rajesh Kumar, Parminder Mann, Muhammad Mashal, Ali Zain, Aftab Kayani, Zafar Ullah.

Captain: Ramesh Satheesan. Vice-captain: Abdul Shakoor.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rohit Kumar, Abdul Shakoor, Stan Ahuja, Ramesh Satheesan, Ali Hussain, Rajesh Kumar, Parminder Mann, Muhammad Mashal, Ali Zain, Aftab Kayani, Zafar Ullah.

Captain: Ramesh Satheesan. Vice-captain: Ali Zain.

