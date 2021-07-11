UNI vs BUG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Romania match - July 12th, 2021

In the opening two matches of the new season of ECS T10 Romania 2021, Bucharest Gladiators will lock horns with United on July 12 at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Bucharest.

The runner-up in the previous edition - United - is led by Romania skipper Ramesh Satheesan and is the most successful club in the history of Romanian cricket.

On the other end of the spectrum, Bucharest Gladiators will be making an entry for the first time in the ECS network.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of the season opener of ECS T10 Romania 2021.

A top-order batter who is also lethal with his fast bowling in the ranks of United is Rajesh Kumar. He played a pivotal role in United's success last season. The all-rounder finished the season with 97 runs and five wickets to his name.

United would expect him to perform his role to perfection in ECS T10 Romania 2021.

The dashing right-handed batter Moiz Muhammad was part of the United squad in the previous season. However, in ECS T10 Romania 2021, he will be seen in the colors of Bucharest Gladiators.

Moiz ended last season as the highest run-getter for his team, having amassed 170 runs.

Moiz’s strike rate of over 274 last season is a measure of his aggressive demeanor with the bat, and he will indeed be a player to watch out for this season.

#1 Ramesh Satheesan

The skipper of the national side, Ramesh Satheesan, ended the previous season as one of the top players across teams. He was United's second-highest run-getter and was more than handy with the ball as well.

His batting stats read 158 runs in five innings while he managed to scalp six wickets in as many matches. United will be hoping for something along similar lines from their skipper in the upcoming season.

