UNI vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Romania match - July 12th, 2021

United and Bucharest Gladiators will clash against each other in matches 1 & 2 of ECS T10 Romania at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, on Monday.

United ended last season as runners-up after losing their title clash to ICC (Indian CC) Bucharest. United is the most successful club in the history of Romanian cricket and will aim to go a step further to clinch the title.

Meanwhile, Bucharest Gladiators are a new side this season, with Romanian stalwart Cosmin Zăvoiu leading the team. Pavel Florin, the well-known Romanian figure, will also be a part of this exciting side.

Squads to choose from

United

Kaustubh Chavan, Laurentiu Gharasim, Manani Dharmendra, Ramesh Satheesan, Rohit Kumar, Ali Zain, Divakharr Sundararajan, Mady Kayani, Marian Gherasim, Rovinaka Ransilu, Zawwar Ali, Aftab Kayani, Ali Hussain, Rajesh Kumar, Shantanu Vashisht, Sudeep Thakur, Ali Jawad, Lalit Panjabi, Stan Ahuja

Bucharest Gladiators

Cosmin Zavoiu, Esanka Rumesh Priyadharshana, Satish Kumar, Vimalraj Poosanam, Manmeet Koli, Pavel Florin, Binod Nepali, Kokulan Subramaniyam, Moiz Muhammad, Patras Masih, Regan Francis, Shajeel Muhammad, Zameer Mushtaq, Imran Haider, Shalitha Prabath

Probable Playing XIs

United

Manani Dharmendra, Ramesh Satheesan, Ali Zain, Aftab Kayani, Rajesh Kumar, Shantanu Vashisht, Lalit Panjabi, Stan Ahuja, Ali Jawad, Ali Hussain, Zawwar Ali

Bucharest Gladiators

Cosmin Zavoiu, Pavel Florin, Imran Haider, Esanka Rumesh Priyadharshana, Satish Kumar, Moiz Muhammad, Vimalraj Poosanam, Regan Francis, Shajeel Muhammad, Binod Nepali, Kokulan Subramaniyam

Match Details

Match: United vs. Bucharest Gladiators, Match 1 & 2

Date and Time (IST): July 12, 11:30 AM & 1:30 PM

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards with not much help on offer for the bowlers. In the previous season, 130+ scores were registered in the first innings, with teams batting first having an impressive win record. Bowlers need to toil hard to get wickets on this surface.

ECS T10 Romania Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (UNI vs. BUG)

UNI vs. BUG Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Imran Haider, Ali Jawad, Ali Hussain, Stan Ahuja, Moiz Muhammad, Cosmin Zavoiu, Pavel Florin, Rajesh Kumar, Zawwar Ali, Aftab Kayani, Vimalraj Poosanam

Captain: Rajesh Kumar Vice-captain: Moiz Muhammad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lalit Panjabi, Ali Hussain, Stan Ahuja, Esanka Rumesh Priyadharshana, Moiz Muhammad, Cosmin Zavoiu, Shantanu Vashisht, Rajesh Kumar, Zawwar Ali, Aftab Kayani, Vimalraj Poosanam

Captain: Stan Ahuja Vice-captain: Shantanu Vashisht

