UNI vs CLJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Romania, Eliminator

United (UNI) will take on Cluj (CLJ) in the Eliminator of the ECS T10 Romania 2022 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest on Saturday.

Defending champions Cluj have blown hot and cold in this year's edition of the ECS T10 Bucharest. With star player Taranjeet Singh not playing during the week, Cluj just about managed to sneak into the top four. They will now lock horns with United, who come into the game on the back of a tough loss to the Bucharest Gladiators. Given the balance and depth of their side, United will fancy their chances of winning this game. But with Cluj's star-power bound to come into play, a thrilling encounter beckons between the two sides.

UNI vs CLJ Probable Playing 11 Today

UNI XI

Ramesh Satheesan (c), Ali Hussain, Rohit Kumar (wk), Kayani Mujahid, Rajesh Kumar, Shant Vashisht, Lakshman Pandey, Aftab Kayani, Mohit Bansal, Zaid Khalil and Surjit Gill.

CLJ XI

Satwik Nadigotla (wk), Anand Rajshekara, Nishant Devre, Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra, Ravi Athapaththu, Sohel Shaikh, Arun Kumar (c), Rajendra Pisal, Sukhi Sahi and Safi Ahmad.

Match Details

UNI vs CLJ, ECS T10 Romania 2022, Eliminator

Date and Time: 30th April 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Bucharest

Pitch Report

The pitch in Bucharest has a been a good one to bat on, with 90-100 being par at the venue. There isn't much help on offer for the bowlers, who have had to revert to a change of pace. Although the dimensions of the ground won't help the bowler's cause, a touch of inconsistent bounce should keep the batters on their toes.

Today’s UNI vs CLJ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Satwik Nadigotla: Satwik Nadigotla has been decent for Cluj, scoring handy runs at the top of the order. While Cluj have missed their big gun Taranjeet Singh, Satwik's experience has served the defending champions well, making him a good addition to your UNI vs CLJ Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Anand Rajshekara: Like Satwik, Anand Rajshekara has also shown glimpses of his ability, scoring valuable runs in the middle overs. However, he is due for a big score in the tournament. Given his ability to clear the boundaries at will, Rajshekara is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Ramesh Satheesan: Ramesh Satheesan has been the standout player for United this season, scoring runs and picking up wickets for fun. Although he didn't have the best of outings in the previous game against Bucharest Gladiators, Satheesan's all-round value makes him a must-have in your UNI vs CLJ Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Aftab Kayani: Aftab Kayani has done well with the ball this season, taking crucial wickets in the middle and death overs. His variations should prove to be a handful in Bucharest, with his form holding him in good stead ahead of this must-win game.

Top 3 best players to pick in UNI vs CLJ Dream11 prediction team

Rameesh Satheesan (UNI)

Rajesh Kumar (UNI)

Satwik Nadigotla (CLJ)

Important stats for UNI vs CLJ Dream11 prediction team

Rameesh Satheesan - 245 runs and 7 wickets in 7 ECS T10 Romania 2022 matches

Satwik Nadigotla - 121 runs in 8 ECS T10 Romania 2022 matches

Aftab Kayani - 8 wickets in 7 ECS T10 Romania 2022 matches

UNI vs CLJ Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Romania 2022)

UNI vs CLJ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ECS T10 Romania

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Nadigotla, R Kumar-I, A Rajshekara, S Ahmad Umair, S Gill, V Saini, R Satheesan, N Devre, A Ahmed Kayani, R Athapaththu and Z Khalil.

Captain: R Satheesan. Vice-captain: N Devre.

UNI vs CLJ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ECS T10 Romania

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Nadigotla, A Hussain, A Rajshekara, S Ahmad Umair, S Gill, V Saini, R Satheesan, N Devre, A Ahmed Kayani, S Sahi and Z Khalil.

Captain: R Satheesan. Vice-captain: V Saini.

