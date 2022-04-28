UNI vs CLJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Romania, Matches 13 & 14

United (UNI) will take on Cluj (CLJ) in back-to-back ECS T10 Romania 2022 matches at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest on Thursday.

Both United and Cluj have won two in four. While United have been sratchy so far, Cluj, without their star player Taranjeet Singh, have coped well against the likes of Baneasa and ACCB. Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, Cluj might hold the edge owing to their superior squad depth. With the two teams looking to push towards a top-two spot in the standings, a cracking game beckons in Bucharest.

UNI vs CLJ Probable Playing 11 Today

UNI XI

Ramesh Satheesan (c), Ali Hussain, Rohit Kumar (wk), Kayani Mujahid, Rajesh Kumar, Shant Vashisht, Lakshman Pandey, Aftab Kayani, Mohit Bansal, Zaid Khalil and Surjit Gill.

CLJ XI

Satwik Nadigotla (wk), Anand Rajshekara, Nishant Devre, Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra, Ravi Athapaththu, Sohel Shaikh, Arun Kumar (c), Rajendra Pisal, Sukhi Sahi and Safi Ahmad.

Match Details

UNI vs CLJ, ECS T10 Romania 2022, Matches 13 & 14

Date and Time: 28th April 2022, 11:30 AM and 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Bucharest

Pitch Report

The pitch in Bucharest is a good one to bat on, with the bowlers having to work hard to get something off the surface. There won't be much help on offer for the bowlers, allowing the batters to go hard from ball one. While there could be some inconsistent bounce, the dimensions of the ground make it hard for the bowlers. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 100 being par at the venue.

Today’s UNI vs CLJ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Satwik Nadigotla: Satwik Nadigotla has been in decent form for Cluj, scoring handy runs in the top order. As Taranjeet Singh continues to be unavailable, there will be added expectations for Nadigotla. But given his form and ability to score quick runs, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Anand Rajshekara: Anand Rajshekara hasn't been in great form leading into the game, often throwing away starts in the first half of the innings. Rajshekara has a lot of experience playing T10 cricket and is also due for a big knock, making him a must-have in your UNI vs CLJ Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Vasu Saini: Vasu Saini is one of the star players in the T10 Romania League 2022, capable of winning matches single-handedly with both bat and ball. Although he has shown glimpses of his ability this season, Saini would love to put in a solid performance today. Given the nature of the track, Saini is a must-have in your UNI vs CLJ Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ali Hussain: Ali Hussain has been sensational with the ball, picking up wickets consistently in addition to bowling economical one-over spells at times of need. Hussain has ample experience to fall back on in this format, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

Top 3 best players to pick in UNI vs CLJ Dream11 prediction team

Rameesh Satheesan (UNI)

Rajesh Kumar (UNI)

Satwik Nadigotla (CLJ)

Important stats for UNI vs CLJ Dream11 prediction team

Rameesh Satheesan - 141 runs and 6 ECS T10 Romania 2022 matches

Satwik Nadigotla - 46 runs in 2 ECS T10 Romania 2022 matches

Ali Hussain - 4 wickets in 4 ECS T10 Romania 2022 matches

UNI vs CLJ Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Romania League 2022)

UNI vs CLJ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ECS T10 Romania 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Nadigotla, A Rajshekara, R Pisal, R Arachchige, V Saini, G Mishra, R Satheesan, A Hussain, S Vashisht, R Athapaththu and Z Khalil.

Captain: R Satheesan. Vice-captain: G Mishra.

UNI vs CLJ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ECS T10 Romania 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Nadigotla, A Rajshekara, R Pisal, R Arachchige, N Devre, G Mishra, R Satheesan, R Kumar, S Vashisht, R Athapaththu and A Ahmed Kayani.

Captain: R Satheesan. Vice-captain: N Devre.

Edited by Samya Majumdar